Capitals to walk the red carpet before their Home Opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Washington Capitals will open their 2023-24 campaign at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 13. The team announced on Monday the events and initiatives they’ll be putting on for the big day.

For the second year in a row, after a three-year absence, the Caps will be walking the red carpet into Capital One Arena. The very popular Rock The Red Carpet allows fans to try and get photos and autographs from players as they walk into the arena for the first real action of the season.

Get ready to Rock the Red Carpet next Friday, Oct. 13 as we kick off the 2023-24 season! Join us on F Street from 3-6 PM for pregame festivities including a street hockey rink, fan giveaways, special coverage from @MonSportsNet and more!#ALLCAPS | @GEICO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 2, 2023

Capitals players will start to arrive on F Street, between 6th and 7th street NW, at approximately 4 pm on the day.

The team adds that Capitals alumni, Slapshot the mascot, and additional notable guests will also walk the carpet following the team’s arrival. A street hockey rink will be present on F Street, as well as a face painter, tattoo artist and airbrush artist.

The newly christened Monumental Sports Network will also have a booth where you can go to learn more about the network’s new programming as well as get opportunities to win prizes.

All fans in attendance for the game will receive a 2023-24 schedule magnet and light stick.

The Capitals’ full press release is below. Make sure to send us your photos if you go!

Washington Capitals Announce Rock the Red Carpet and Fan Initiatives for Opening Night Presented by GEICO Team to greet fans and sign autographs on red carpet beginning at 4 p.m. The Washington Capitals announced today several initiatives surrounding the Capitals 2023-24 season Opening Night presented by GEICO on Oct. 13. The Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena that evening (ESPN+, Caps Radio 24/7). Rock the Red Carpet The Capitals 2023-24 team will begin arriving in cars provided by Lexus on F Street, between 6th and 7th street NW, at approximately 4 p.m. They will be introduced and escorted by preselected fans down the red carpet. Upon arrival players will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for pictures. Capitals alumni, mascot Slapshot and additional notable guests will also walk the red carpet following the team’s arrival. Monumental Sports Network will broadcast special pregame coverage featuring player interviews and analysis from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., as well as a post-game show following the game’s conclusion. F Street Festivities The festivities will also feature a street hockey rink on F Street, as well as a face painter, tattoo artist and airbrush artist. Capitals fans are also invited to stop by the Caesars Sportsbook booth from 3:30-7:00 p.m. for a special gameday activation including giveaways, meet and greet with alumni and special gameday offers. Fans are also invited to stop by the Monumental Sports Network booth to learn more about its new programming and digital app, as well as opportunities to win fun prizes. Meet at the Metro with the Caps On Oct. 13 the Gallery Place-Chinatown WMATA station will feature a Capitals takeover, featuring alumni, mascot Slapshot and the ALL CAPS Crew hype squad from 4:30-5:30 p.m. All-Fan Giveaway All fans in attendance on Oct. 13 will receive a 2023-24 schedule magnet and light stick presented by GEICO. District Bites District Bites, located in District E powered by Ticketmaster, is conveniently located in Gallery Place adjacent to Capital One Arena. Fans are encouraged to visit before and after the game to enjoy specialty dishes featuring locally-sourced ingredients – from Detroit-style pizza to handmade desserts. Happy Hour runs 4 through 7 p.m. and features $7 drafts and $10 apps. Capital One Café As the official Bank and Credit Card of the Washington Capitals, Capital One will celebrate the 2023 Home Opener at the Capital One Café in Chinatown at 732 7th Street NW, across the street from the Capital One Arena. Festivities will run from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, including giveaways, a meet and greet with Capitals alumni Peter Bondra and Alan May and more. Additionally, from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13, fans are encouraged to stop by the Capital One Cafés in Chinatown, Georgetown, or Anacostia for Capitals giveaways. All are welcome, and Capital One cardholders receive 50% off handcrafted beverages when using their Capital One debit or credit card at any Capital One Café. Capital One Cardholder Entrance The first 750 fans to enter through the dedicated Capital One Cardholder entrance located at 6th and F St on Oct. 13 will receive a signed Tom Wilson player card. The entrance is for Capital One debit and credit cardholders and doors open 15 minutes earlier than other entrances at 6:15 p.m. Capital One cardholders are encouraged to be on the lookout for more exclusive experiences for Caps games at http://www.capitalone.com/entertainment. Dunkin’ Halloween-Themed Pep Rally Dunkin’ will be hosting a Halloween-themed pep rally at a to be announced local Dunkin location in celebration of the Capitals and their Spider Donuts. The pop-up will feature giveaways and gift cards from the Dunkin’ Prize Wheel, Halloween-themed donuts, a special appearance from Dunkin’ mascot and more. Team Stores Stop by the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for the latest Capitals gear. The Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex is currently offering select T-shirts for as low as $5, sweatshirts as low as $25 and all Stadium Series jerseys for $25. Visiting the Team Store at Capital One Arena on Oct. 13 to purchase Opening Day pucks, pins and T-Shirts.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB