Ottawa Senators place former Hershey Bears forward Garrett Pilon on waivers

The Ottawa Senators placed 2023 Calder Cup champion Garrett Pilon on the waiver wire, Saturday afternoon.

Pilon, who scored the goal that put the Hershey Bears just one win away from the franchise’s eventual 12th Calder Cup, left the Washington Capitals organization this past summer. Pilon was originally drafted by the Caps in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The New York native signed a one-year, two way deal with the Sens on the first day of unrestricted free agency.

TSN’s Chris Johnston reported the whole list of players placed on waivers:

Placed on NHL waivers today: Lassi Thomson (OTT), Josh Currie (OTT), Dillon Heatherington (OTT), Garrett Pilon (OTT), Nicolas Beaudin (MTL), Lucas Condotta (MTL), Brady Keeper (MTL), Mitchell Stephens (MTL), Drake Caggiula (EDM), Greg McKegg (EDM), Justin Richards (BUF) … — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 30, 2023

Devin Cooley (BUF), Dustin Tokarski (BUF), Anthony Angello (NSH), Kevin Gravel (NSH), Troy Grosenick (NSH), Jordan Gross (NSH), Jake Leschyshyn (NYR), Byron Froese (VGK), Mason Geertsen (VGK), Dysin Mayo (VGK), Gage Quinney (VGK), Sheldon Rempal (VGK) and Jonas Rondbjerg (VGK). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 30, 2023

The Caps were likely unable to bring back Pilon primarily due to his new status as a “veteran exempt” player in the American Hockey League. In the AHL, which leans into being developmentally-focused, 13 of the 18 players dressed must qualify as developmental players or non-veteran players. One of those “development players” who suits up can be qualified as “veteran exempt,” meaning they’ve played between 260-319 professional games. At the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Pilon had suited up in 262 professional games.

Pilon got into three career games for the Caps, scoring his first NHL goal on November 16, 2021 against the Anaheim Ducks.

If Pilon clears waivers, he’ll be sent to the AHL’s Belleville Senators. The Baby Sens are who Hershey is hosting the night that the Bears are hoisting their Calder Cup banner to the rafters of Giant Center.

Pilon spent five seasons with the Bears and scored 10 or more goals every year except for the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB