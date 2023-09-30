Alex Ovechkin crashes Capitals alumni Stars & Spirits rooftop event

The Washington Capitals are in midst of their Alumni Weekend and Friday night, a special guest graced its signature event.

Alex Ovechkin attended the Stars & Spirits rooftop event held at The View of DC in Rosslyn, VA

Ovechkin took photos with fans, including Capitals T-Shirt Guy Charlie McManus, and mingled with other former players.

Ovechkin also took time to pose with Olaf Kolzig and Brent Johnson. There was no love lost despite Ovi scoring a combined four different times on the former Capitals goaltenders during their long careers in the league.

The Capitals captain was also joined at the event by current Capitals Martin Fehervary, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Capitals alumni in attendance included Karl Alzner, Peter Bondra, John Druce, Alan Hangsleben, Matt Herr, Brent Johnson, Dmitri Khristich, Ken Klee, Olie Kolzig, Nick Kypreos, Yvon Labre, Rod Langway, Craig Laughlin, Alan May, Kelly Miller, Paul Mulvey, Erroll Rausse, Bill Riley, Ken Sabourin, Blair Stewart, and Jim Thomson. Laughlin was flanked by his longtime play-by-play man, Joe Beninati, as well as the radio voice of the Capitals, John Walton.

Always a special night for our #CapsAlumni pic.twitter.com/QgineZULph — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 30, 2023

The night marked the fifth time the Washington Capitals Alumni Association has hosted the Stars and Spirit event which benefits the Capitals Alumni Community Fund.

The cocktail event featured a variety of tastings, custom drinks, and premium hors d’oeuvres while fans were provided with a 360-degree panoramic views of Washington DC. The event, held from 7 pm to 10 pm, also featured both a live and silent auction. The proceeds will be used by the Capitals Alumni Community Fund to grow the game of hockey within the DC area and support local charities.

“We appreciate all the fans who come tonight for support,” Peter Bondra said. “The auction went well. I’m buying couple things. A couple people wanted tequila tasting that I’m looking forward to. At the end of the day, we want to thank you for the support, all the fans coming in and help us for good cause.”

.@PeterBondra12 signing off from Stars & Spirits! Thanks to everyone who helped support the #CapsAlumni Community Fund tonight. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/poWoutR0fg — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 30, 2023

Headline photo: @CharlieMcManus9/X