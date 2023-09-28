Mike Green returns to Capital One Arena for Capitals’ preseason game against Red Wings

A beloved former player was in the house for the Capitals-Red Wings preseason game, Thursday.

Mike Green, a two-time Norris Trophy finalist with the Caps, was spotted in a luxury box with other Capitals alumni.

The appearance marks the first time Green has been spotted publicly at Capital One Arena since announcing his retirement in 2020.

Mike Green is in the house for the Caps' preseason game against Detroit, his former team. (Top right) pic.twitter.com/hoUJ6bv3E7 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) September 28, 2023

Green was joined by other former players like Peter Bondra, Alan May, Olie Kolzig, Kelly Miller, John Druce, and Karl Alzner in the suite.

Green played for both teams during his long career in the league, spending his first 10 seasons in Washington before signing with Detroit and playing five years there. Green concluded his career in Edmonton after being dealt at the 2020 deadline.

Green ultimately decided to retire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being an athlete isn’t the only part of who I am,” Green said, announcing the end of his career. “I am a husband, father, son, brother, uncle. I’ve been very fortunate to turn my passion into my profession, but at this point in my life, I’m considering other things that I feel called to do.”

Like Braden Holtby, Green decided to return back to DC long term.

Green, a former Capitals Young Gun, remains one of the greatest defensemen in team history. He ranks fourth in goals in team history by a Capitals rearguard (113) and sixth in points (360) despite playing only 575 career games in Washington.

Green’s appearance at Cap One comes ahead of Capitals’ Alumni Weekend, where a group of former players will try to raise money for charity. Green is not advertised to participate in any of the events. It’s unclear if tonight’s appearance is just a one-off.

From everyone in the RMNB community, I’d just like to say it’s great to see Green back around the team. He’s beloved and missed.

Headline photo: @pennybacker/X