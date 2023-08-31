Capitals announce Alumni Weekend events featuring Peter Bondra, Olie Kolzig, Rod Langway, and more

The Washington Capitals announced they’re holding an Alumni Weekend at the end of September which will allow fans multiple opportunities to rub elbows with some of the greatest Caps players in franchise history.

Here’s a summary of the upcoming events.

Alumni Fantasy Camp

Friday, September 29 – 1-4 pm

at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Tickets: $199

The Capitals will allow fans who purchase tickets to skate alongside the pros in a skills clinic and fantasy game. The on-ice clinic will be hosted by various Capitals alumni. Fans will receive a Caps practice jersey, food and beverage, and two (2) tickets to the Capitals game on either September 28 or October 7. Here’s the registration/payment form.

Stars & Spirits rooftop event

Friday, September 29 – 7-10 p.m.

at The View of DC in Rosslyn, VA.

Tickets: $169

Fans will be able to mingle with alumni and current Caps players. Per the team, there will be tastings, custom cocktails, and a variety of spirits as well as premium hors d’oeuvres. There will also be a silent and live auction items featuring experiences with Capitals alumni and current players. Tickets can be purchased here.

Confirmed alumni scheduled to attend include: Karl Alzner, Peter Bondra, John Druce, Alan Hangsleben, Matt Herr, Dmitri Khristich, Ken Klee, Olie Kolzig, Nick Kypreos, Rod Langway, Craig Laughlin, Alan May, Kelly Miller, Paul Mulvey, Andrei Nikolishin, Matt Pettinger, Michal Pivonka, Erroll Rausse, Bill Riley, and Ken Sabourin.

The Capitals say this is a 21-plus event and no memorabilia can be brought to be signed. Cocktail attire must be worn. Full details.

Caps Alumni participate in Learn to Play program

Saturday, September 30

Select Capitals alumni will join participants of the Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play program on the ice. The program is for first-time hockey players ages 5-9.

Watch Party of Capitals preseason game

Saturday, September 30 – 7-10 pm

There will be a meet and greet and watch party with Capitals alumni at Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena. The sportsbook will air the Capitals’ preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar’s Arena.

The Capitals’ full press release is below:

