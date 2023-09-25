Capitals make first cuts of 2023 Training Camp

The Washington Capitals made their first round of cuts from their 2023 Training Camp roster. 12 total players were released Monday afternoon, trimming down the original 63-man roster that began camp last week.

Four players will return to juniors, while the other eight will report to the Hershey Bears. Only one of the cut players, Jake Karabela, played in Sunday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Players sent to their junior teams:

Brett Hyland, F (Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL)

Jake Karabela, F (Guelph Storm, OHL)

Patrick Thomas, F (Brantford Bulldogs, OHL)

Antoine Keller (Acadie-Bathurst Titan, QMJHL)

Players sent to the Hershey Bears:

Jimmy Huntington, F

Juilian Napravnik, F

Garrett Roe, F

Matthew Strome, F

Mike Vecchione, F

Michael Kim, D

Benton Maass, D

Colin Swoyer, D

This story is developing and will be updated

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB