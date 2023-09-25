Capitals make first cuts of 2023 Training Camp

By Katie Adler
The Washington Capitals made their first round of cuts from their 2023 Training Camp roster. 12 total players were released Monday afternoon, trimming down the original 63-man roster that began camp last week.
Four players will return to juniors, while the other eight will report to the Hershey Bears. Only one of the cut players, Jake Karabela, played in Sunday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Players sent to their junior teams:
Players sent to the Hershey Bears:
This story is developing and will be updated
Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB
