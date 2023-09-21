Braden Holtby spotted watching Capitals’ first Training Camp session at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Washington Capitals goaltending legend, Braden Holtby, attended the team’s first day of Training Camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion was spotted taking in the skating session in the stands by RMNB’s Katie Adler, chatting with video coach Brett Leonhardt. He then made his way behind the benches as players from Group A, like Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, left the ice.

It’s unknown why Holtby was there.

Holtby has not played since suiting up in 24 games with the Dallas Stars during the 2021-22 season. His last appearance came on March 4, 2022, when his campaign was ended early due to injury.

Holtby returned to the DC area shortly after. He did not play during the 2022-23 season at all and was considering retirement. When I exclusively spoke to Holtby at the Laughlin Family Foundation golf tournament in September 2022, Holtby said he was not yet ready to officially hang up his skates.

“Number one on my mind right now is getting some stability for my kids back in their life,” Holtby said then. “They’re at an age now where their life is more important than a hockey career. That’s number one.

“The last few years have been tough,” he added. “I’m getting old. I’m at a point where I’m not about to say one way or the other, but for me, I need to be more present in other things, and then maybe if the love of the game comes back somehow, then maybe, who knows? Right now I’m enjoying spending time with my family and doing some other stuff, too.”

Holtby has been spotted at Capital One Arena and at other Capitals related events since then. But it’s unclear what his next step will be.

Photos: Katie Adler/RMNB