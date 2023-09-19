Washington Capitals release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

The Washington Capitals announced their 63-man roster ahead of the start of their 2023 Training Camp on Thursday.

The roster consists of 36 forwards, 20 defensemen, and seven goalies. The players will be initially broken up into three separate squads (Group A, Group B, and Group C) for skates on varying schedules.

Here’s a look at who exactly will be in attendance via the team’s Instagram account. This will be the group’s first full camp under new head coach Spencer Carbery and the rest of his staff.

The main note of interest is that Max Pacioretty, who the Caps signed to a one-year, $2 million in unrestricted free agency this summer, is listed as injured and will start the preseason on the injured reserve. Pacioretty stated to the media in July that he did not believe he would be ready for the Capitals’ season opening matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I’m doing really well,” he said then. “I’m very comfortable with where I’m at right now. I don’t think I’ll be ready for the start of the season, but it shouldn’t be too long after when I’m expected to come back and play.”

Nicklas Backstrom is healthy and fully ready to go for a camp that Caps general manager Brian MacLellan said would be very pivotal for the veteran Swede. Backstrom is now over a year removed from the hip resurfacing surgery that kept him out of half of last season and affected his level of play when he did return.

“We’ve had a couple conversations about where he is health-wise,” MacLellan said in early June. “I think he’s deserved a chance to see what he can do in the offseason and come into camp and see where he’s at health-wise. It’s a major surgery, so I don’t know that anybody knows exactly where he’s going to be.”

New names who could play at any of the three pro levels of the Capitals organization (NHL, AHL, ECHL) include Pierrick Dube, Jimmy Huntington, Alex Limoges, Matthew Phillips, Garrett Roe, Joel Edmundson, Hardy Haman Aktell, Nick Leivermann, Jon McDonald, Chase Priskie, and Colin Swoyer. 2023 Training camp will mark their first official appearances at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

The team also provided the schedule for the first six days of camp.

According to the team, this year’s Training Camp will last 21 days. The Caps will play six preseason games against four different opponents, starting on September 24 at home against the Buffalo Sabres. Opening Night for the regular season is also at home on October 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

