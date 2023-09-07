Bruce Boudreau lands new gig

Former Washington Capitals head coach Bruce Boudreau has landed a new job.

Boudreau will serve as the senior advisor of the Niagara IceDogs – a team in the junior Ontario Hockey League.

We are excited to announce the hiring of Jack Adams Award winner, Bruce Boudreau as Senior Advisor! Welcome to Niagara Bruce🐶 Read more 🗞️: https://t.co/437QdASC7X #NiagaraNow pic.twitter.com/ml9cwT5N4P — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) September 6, 2023

“I am very proud, happy and excited to help the Niagara IceDogs in any way I can,” Boudreau said in a release. “The Niagara area will always have a special place in heart. I look forward to one day celebrating a Memorial Cup with the Niagara IceDogs.”

IceDogs owner Darren DeDobbelaer added, “Anytime you can add someone with a pedigree, history and passion like Bruce can bring, it has to be a win for everyone involved. We are humbled that he would even consider our offer.”

For Boudreau, this will mark the first time he’s worked in any capacity in the Canadian Hockey League – the umbrella organization that represents the three Canadian junior leagues: the OHL, QMJHL, and WHL. During the 70s, Boudreau suited up as a player for the Toronto Marlboros in junior — a team in the OMJHL (Ontario Major Junior Hockey League). Boudreau led the league in scoring during the 1974-75 season, tallying 165 points (68g, 97a) in 69 games.

While serving as a senior advisor to the Ice Dogs, Boudreau will also remain a contributor and overseer of the Hershey Cubs – the local USPHL team he owns. Training Camp for the Cubs opened on Thursday.

When he’s not serving as a coach to WWE tag team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Boudreau has also contributed to the NHL Network and NBC Sports Washington as an analyst.

"I really believe Elias Pettersson could be the future Captain of the Vancouver Canucks. I've seen him grow from last year to this year to even more as the seasons gone on…" -Bruce Boudreau on Petterssons future in Vancouver@NHLNetwork #Canucks #NHL pic.twitter.com/2zJKOI3AZ0 — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) March 17, 2023

The popular coach is coming off a very public and unpopular firing by the Vancouver Canucks last season, where he got an emotional sendoff by Canucks fans after news of his fate was reported ahead of time by the media.

Boudreau, 68, is one of the most winningest coaches in NHL history after posting a 617-342-128 record in 1,087 games. Amongst coaches who have been behind the bench for 1,000 games or more, Boudreau has the second highest points percentage (.626), trailing only Scotty Bowman (.657).

Here’s the Niagara IceDogs’ full press release:

Headline photo: @BoudreauCrystal/X