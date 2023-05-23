Bruce Boudreau makes WWE debut coaching tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn: ‘If you want it, you got to really want it’

Bruce Boudreau was a spectator at WWE’s Monday Night Raw in Hershey on Monday, reuniting with his favorite wrestler Kevin Owens. Sitting directly behind the commentary table, Bruce could be seen on TV several times in the background.

After the show, he made another one of his dreams come true: he made his WWE debut as himself, Bruce Boudreau.

Gabby met up with Owens and his tag team partner Sami Zayn after the duo, accompanied by Matt Riddle, beat the menacing Imperium faction during the main event.

In a backstage segment posted online, Bruce was critical of Owens and Zayn for some of their, uh, non-hockey toughness and gave them a stern pep talk for their upcoming undisputed tag team title match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

“You guys did okay out there, but you get knocked out of the ring, you don’t stay out for five minutes,” Boudreau starts before Owens interjects that he only stayed down because he was hurt.

“No, you weren’t,” Boudreau quickly replied. “You can do it. Next week when you’re in Saudi, man, you can’t afford to do that.”

Owens and Zayn will put their undisputed tag team titles on the line against The Bloodline at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. They’ll have to take down the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Reigns’ cousin Solo Sikoa if they want to keep their championships.

“Sami, we need you a little more active in the ring,” Boudreau said next turning his attention to Zayn. “I thought you were trying to get the tag but you weren’t really stretching that hard. You gotta move a little bit more.”

As Zayn goes to jot that note down in his phone, Owens comes out with one of Boudreau’s most famous lines from the Capitals time on the hit 24/7 Penguins/Capitals: Road to the NHL Winter Classic series.

Owens remarks, “You got to want it, right?” referencing Boudreau’s tirade for the Caps after the second period of a December 2010 loss against the Florida Panthers.

“If you want it, don’t just think you want it – go out and f—ing want it,” Boudreau said famously then. “You’re not looking like you want it, you look like you’re feeling sorry for yourselves. And, nobody f—ing wants anybody that’s feeling sorry for themselves.”

Boudreau immediately picked up on what Owens was saying.

“If you want it, you got to really want it,” Boudreau said to Zayn, making sure to keep things WWE PG friendly this time around. “You’re not just out there just because you gotta waste some time. You gotta beat those guys. Get in there.”

“You’re right, this is what I need. I need you on my a&% more, you know what I’m saying?” Zayn said. “This is what I need, to be held accountable.”

The trio finished their talk with Boudreau saying that he’s available via text or FaceTime if the team needs some extra encouragement before their big match on Saturday. The world can only hope we get to see that happen.

“I’ll be watching,” Boudreau said. “I’m expecting big things from you guys.”

Screenshot via WWE/YouTube