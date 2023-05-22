Bruce Boudreau sits front row at Monday Night Raw in Hershey, reunites with Kevin Owens backstage

WWE’s Monday Night Raw was in Hershey, Pennsylvania at the Giant Center on Monday which means noted massive fan of professional wrestling, Bruce Boudreau had the opportunity to see some classic sports entertainment live and in person.

The veteran bench boss and his wife Crystal had front row seats behind the Raw commentary desk occupied by Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Bruce was visible almost every time the commentators were on camera and he even got to go backstage and meet up with his favorite wrestler, Kevin Owens.

You can see Bruce and Crystal over Graves’ right shoulder at the top left of this screenshot provided by former Capitals beat writer, Adam Vingan.

bruce there he is pic.twitter.com/amGxbIvWUV — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) May 23, 2023

Bruce eventually made his way behind the curtain to chat with Owens. You’ll notice the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy making a guest cameo in the background of this great photo Crystal posted on her Twitter account.

Kevin Owens and his tag team partner Sami Zayn, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, have a scheduled tag match later in the show with a mystery third partner against heel faction Imperium led by the imposing Gunther, the current Intercontinental Champion.

Boudreau is a well-documented fan of professional wrestling and first met Owens while covering last year’s draft for NHL Network.

He was stunned with excitement, to say the least.

WWE superstar Kevin Owens surprised Bruce Boudreau at the #NHLDraft and his reaction was priceless 👏

•••

(🎥: @Canucks) pic.twitter.com/lgxgzmLmOW — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) July 10, 2022

This past season in Vancouver, before his unceremonious departure from the Canucks, Boudreau introduced a Canucks-themed wrestling championship belt to be handed out to the team’s chosen player of the game.

During his final night as coach of Vancouver, Boudreau was gifted the belt by his players as a token of their love and appreciation. The belt now hangs on a memento wall in his Hershey, PA home.

As things currently stand, Boudreau is still a coaching free agent and there has been no news of any team with a coaching vacancy reaching out to him for an interview just yet.

During Boudreau’s final press conference in Vancouver, he stated his desire to find another job in the NHL.

“I still got the passion to do [coaching],” Boudreau said. “I never missed a practice that wasn’t an optional. I love the game and know the game. Hopefully, something works out. Hopefully, this isn’t my last hurrah.”