Capitals promote Brian MacLellan to president of hockey operations, appoint Dick Patrick to team chairman

The Washington Capitals announced on Monday that they have made a handful of moves within their front office. The headline move is that current general manager Brian MacLellan has been promoted to president of hockey operations and will also remain the team’s general manager.

Additionally, Chris Patrick, who has overseen the club’s professional scouting staff as assistant general manager, player personnel, has been promoted to associate general manager. His father, Dick Patrick, the team’s longtime president and part-owner, has also been appointed to the position of chairman.

MacLellan was originally named general manager of the team in May of 2014 after his longtime friend George McPhee did not have his contract renewed by the team. McPhee brought MacLellan into the Capitals organization as a scout in 2000 and eventually MacLellan worked his way up the ladder to assistant general manager, player personnel, a position he held until taking the reins from McPhee.

Under MacLellan’s guidance, the Caps have amassed an impressive 409-213-77 record and won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2018. The team made sure to note in their release on the promotion that of the 19 Caps players to take the ice during the Cup-clinching Game Five in Vegas, eight players were either signed, traded for, or drafted by MacLellan. Among those eight players were three of the four players that scored in the game (Jakub Vrana, Devante Smith-Pelly, Lars Eller).

MacLellan will be entering his tenth season as general manager of the Caps during the 2023-24 campaign. He is the fifth-longest tenured manager in the NHL.

Chris Patrick’s promotion to associate general manager may indicate a plan of succession once MacLellan is done in the GM role. The younger Patrick, who just helped lead the Hershey Bears to a Calder Cup championship, is headed into his 16th season with the team and had stepped into MacLellan’s vacated role as assistant general manager, player personnel before this promotion. The team says Patrick will still hold those responsibilities, but will now also oversee the team’s analytics department, player contract negotiations, hockey operations staff, player personnel, and budget and team scheduling issues.

Patrick has been largely responsible for maintaining the Caps’ ongoing affiliate relationship with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, a relationship that will become even more vital as the NHL team enters a period of transition where developing younger players will be paramount.

According to the Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga, both moves will allow Dick Patrick to quietly slide into a less active role as the franchise’s chairman. Dick Patrick has been part of the Capitals organization since 1982 and as one of Ted Leonsis’s original partners with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, worked closely with the Caps, Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, and Capital One Arena.

Before Dick Patrick’s arrival, the Capitals had never once made the playoffs. In his 40 seasons with the Caps, they have made it 32 times. He and his son, Chris, became the sixth and seventh members of the Patrick family to win the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Capitals senior writer Mike Vogel writes on Patrick’s new position, “Patrick will serve as a close advisor to both Ted Leonsis and MacLellan, and he will always be available to them to lend his considerable experience and guidance.”

