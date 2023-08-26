Former Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey close to signing one-year deal with KHL’s Dinamo Minsk

Former Washington Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey is reportedly about to embark on an overseas adventure for the first time in his career.

According to Metaratings.ru, Bowey, who played last season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, is close to signing a one-year with the KHL’s Dinamo Minsk. The 28-year-old blueliner has played the first eight seasons of his professional career in North America.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022, Bowey signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The rearguard was waived by Montreal in early October and landed in the AHL with the Rocket. There, he put up 28 points (8g, 20a) in 53 games. Current Capitals forward Pierrick Dube was one of his teammates.

Madison Bowey from the point for the first Laval Rocket goal of the year! pic.twitter.com/AWiMppTIGn — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 14, 2022

Bowey, a member of the Capitals’ 2017-18 Stanley Cup champion team, was not recalled to the NHL once last season and has played just four total games in the league since the start of the 2020-21 campaign. In 158 career NHL games with the Caps, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Vancouver Canucks, Bowey has recorded 40 points (5g, 35a).

If Bowey does join the Belarus-based KHL team, he will become the sixth North American on the roster and the third defenseman. Bowey would also become the second former Hershey Bears player in Minsk as 2023 Calder Cup champion and Maryland native Sam Anas signed his KHL deal there in early July.

Last season, Dinamo finished second to last in the Tarasov Division with 68 points from 68 games but did manage to squeak into the Gagarin Cup playoffs as the Western Conference’s eight seed. They were knocked out in their first round matchup by the number-one seed SKA Saint Petersburg in six games.

