Vegas Golden Knights reveal Stanley Cup-inspired design at center ice

Thanks to their Stanley Cup victory, the Vegas Golden Knights’ faceoff circle will get a very cool look for the upcoming season.

The team unveiled a fresh sheet of ice at T-Mobile Arena in a new timelapse video released Friday, with eagle-eyed fans spotting a twist at center ice.

This year’s faceoff circle includes a silver patterned ring around the edge, mirroring the inside of the Stanley Cup’s bowl.

An illustrated map of “The Realm of Gold and Ice” patterns the inside of the circle, referencing the fantasy-style maps used in the team’s dramatic pregame videos.

After falling to the Capitals in their inaugural season, Vegas captured their first-ever Stanley Cup in June, defeating the Florida Panthers in five games. The Golden Knights will host their banner raising ceremony on October 10 during their home-opener against the Seattle Kraken. Friday’s video shows Vegas’ Pacific Division and Western Conference Champion banners from last season already hanging from the rafters.

This year’s faceoff circle also features the Golden Knights’ standard grey-and-gold helmet logo, replacing a monochrome gold design the team debuted in 2022.

Screenshot: Vegas Golden Knights/YouTube