Four-year-old Ovi Jr assists on Alex Ovechkin goal in Ovechkin Cup friendly

Alex Ovechkin made it known that he planned on playing for the “Hockey Legends” team on the final day of this year’s Ovechkin Cup tournament. What we didn’t know was that his son Sergei would be joining him. And, the dynamic father and son duo did not disappoint on Saturday.

In typical Ovechkin form, the pair combined for four of their team’s 10 goals in a win against a team of hockey bloggers. Ovi Jr even came up with the primary assist on one of his dad’s tallies.

The four-year-old Sergei, a 2036 NHL Draft-eligible hockey player, came up with his apple when he found a loose puck in the slot and sent a shot off the goaltender’s pad right to his dad. The senior Ovechkin easily poked home the rebound.

The two had already got on the scoresheet earlier in the matchup with the team of bloggers being very good sports and making sure Ovi Jr had a day he’d remember.

The Hockey Legends team including #ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin, Ovi Jr, Ilya Kovalchuk, Evgeny Kuznetsov + more defeated a team of bloggers 10-8 at the final day of the Ovechkin Cup. Pretty much everyone scored lol but here is Ovi Jr. + Papa Ovechkin's goals. Fun little game. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/q0TgviBTvm — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 12, 2023

Here’s a good look at some Ovi Jr celebratory fist bumps after one of his goals.

The two Ovechkins were joined on the “Legends” team by Ilya Kovalchuk and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuzy wore an old school JOFA helmet during the action.

Can we just take a minute and acknowledge these elite buckets of Evgeny Kuznetsov and *unknown hockey blogger 🤌 pic.twitter.com/aBp3hKeEcR — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 12, 2023

The big names played in the final day of the Ovechkin Cup which is a week-long, youth hockey tournament competed in by teams from all across Russia at Vladimir Petrov Arena in Krasnogorsk.

This year’s tournament was won by CSKA Moscow as they came out on top in the final over SKA-Strelna.

