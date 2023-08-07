Tom Wilson says Alex Ovechkin has ‘taken me under his wing’ to be an even better leader

Tom Wilson‘s recent long-term extension makes him the heir apparent to Alex Ovechkin as the next captain of the Washington Capitals. For many, the prospect of having to follow in the footsteps of a legend like Ovi would be intimidating. But not Wilson, who revealed The Great Eight is already grooming him for the role.

Wilson, in his first media availability since signing his new deal, spoke about Ovi’s conversations with him about leadership and how grateful he’s been to have him as a resource.

“I’ve had a pretty cool perspective coming into DC with Ovi,” Wilson said. “To be able to learn from him, watch him, and help him in whatever way I can has been pretty cool. You can never take it for granted playing with someone that great.

“He’s been amazing to me. An amazing leader. He’s taken me under his wing. He’s had lots of conversations [with me] about four or five years down the road or whenever it is about what it means to be a leader and he’s been fairly vocal with me the last little while about that. Just speaks to his character and how much he cares about his teammates and I just try to soak it all in.”

Ovechkin’s current contract, a five-year extension that he signed during the 2021 offseason, expires after the 2025-26 campaign. With Wilson’s seven-year extension, the 29-year-old winger became just the third player on the roster signed past what could be Ovi’s final year in DC.

Wilson, who has served as an alternate captain on multiple occasions already, has always been seen as the next man up to wear the ‘C’ due to his oversized presence both on and off the ice. Because of that, Ovi has taken special interest in making sure the transition into a new era goes smoothly. Wilson says the two have chatted on multiple occasions in recent years about what it’s like being a leader in the NHL.

“I don’t want to give away too much of that because obviously they are private conversations and they’re very meaningful to me,” Wilson said. “Just to have him there to show me the support that he’s given me since Day One. I’ve been really lucky to have a lot of great teammates, a lot of great leaders to look up to and that starts with Ovi.

“He’s had a crazy career too. We had a great year in 2018 but he’s had some ups and downs to learn from and pass on some of the advice (to me). When you are a guy like him on a team where you’re a leader and you’re wearing a letter, there can be stuff that comes with that. We’ve had conversations about what that can entail. You guys all know him but he’s a very passionate guy and he cares a lot about his team and about his teammates. I’m one of those teammates and it’s been nothing but a fun ride to be by his side. Just trying to learn everything that I can because he’s a once in a lifetime player so it’s cool to share the ice with him.”

As Ovi’s career continues to whittle down, Wilson will have a front row on the ice as his friend and mentor tries to mitigate the pressure, expectations, and age regression to overtake Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record of 894. Ovechkin currently sits second with 822, leaving him 72 goals shy with three seasons likely remaining in his career.

“I think everyone in that room wants him to have the utmost individual success going forward and we all know what that means,” Wilson said. “We’re going to keep pushing and I think a good team and a team that is winning games means he’s scoring goals and we’re checking both those boxes at the same time.”

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB