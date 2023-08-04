Ryan Ellis will compete full-time in NASCAR for the first time ever in 2024

RMNB reader and hockey fan, Ryan Ellis, just hit a big career achievement.

On Friday, the NASCAR driver inked a one-year contract extension with Alpha Prime Racing. But it’s the details of that agreement that are most important.

Ellis will drive the number 43 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in 2024 and compete in every single race of the Xfinity Series season for the first time in his career. Ellis first made his NASCAR debut in 2012 and has competed in every major NASCAR series including Cup and Truck throughout his career.

“This announcement is truly a dream come true,” Ellis said. “My team and I have been working so hard to be able to get to this point.”

He's not going anywhere… ✍️@ryanellisracing returns to the No. 43 in 2024 for his first FULL-TIME season in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series!

The announcement means Ellis will race for points and a potential spot in the playoffs next year. This season, his biggest to date, has him targeted to make 31 Xfinity Series starts — a single-season career high.

In NASCAR, a sport that demands drivers bring big-money sponsorship to teams, Ellis — without a huge title sponsor (yet) — has cobbled together a powerful roster of smaller and sometimes iconic supporters, combining his prior relationships with new companies he’s engaged with through social media. Ellis, earlier in the year, even earned the support of popular fast food chain, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, for a race after tweeting them on social media.

One TobyChristie.com article said of Ellis earlier in the season, that “If sponsors were Pokemon, Ryan Ellis would be knee-deep in catching them all.”

Ellis has also utilized his love of hockey and sports in general, turning it into real relationships. After being introduced to former Capital Craig Laughlin, Ellis has annually raised money for The Laughlin Family Foundation during a select race in the season. The UFC’s Dustin Poirier, who recently competed in the BMF title match last weekend, joined Ellis at Talladega SuperSpeedway last season as part of his sponsorship with Heartbeat Hot Sauce. NHL forward and fellow NASCAR fan, Adam Henrique, commissioned an Anaheim Ducks painted helmet for the driver in 2022.

The full-time agreement comes after Ellis was nearly out of the sport entirely as a driver entirely in 2016, agreeing to become a PR guy for Go Fas Racing to have a more sustainable way of life for his family. He later got desk jobs while also racing on weekends beginning in 2021 — a true rarity in the sport.

“Competing full-time in NASCAR has been a dream of mine my entire life,” Ellis said. “For most of my life, it seemed unattainable. However, even when I was working full-time in various office jobs and barely scraping together money to pay the bills and find enough sponsorship just to run a few races a year, I always had the support of my family and friends.”

Ellis’s career is a true underdog story as the racer has fought for every thing he’s gotten in racing. He will remain tied with Tommy Joe Martins’ Alpha Prime outfit which is co-owned by Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella — a small team that’s shown good speed and has grown to sport three different cars in the Xfinity Series each weekend.

“Ryan had to fight for every opportunity he’s had, and just like Caesar and myself, he’s committed to helping this team grow,” Martins said. “We’ve been lucky to have him, and we’re both very excited to have him back in a car full-time next year. He’s earned it.”

“I want to be part of Alpha Prime’s continual growth,” Ellis added, “and I want to be doing it with the exact same No.43 group by my side – led by Crew Chief Michael Brandt, Ty Brazeal, Brandon Scercy, Cesar Rodriguez, everyone that helps us get to the track, everyone at the shop, our phenomenal pit crew and spotter, David Pepper.”

If you’re wondering how you can help Ryan, I’ll share the quote he’s spouted to me multiple times this year.

“Every little bit helps,” he said as recently as this week.

Support his sponsors on social media, buy his merch, and like or retweet his stories. It goes a longer way than you might think.

Here’s the full press release from Ryan Ellis Motorsports:

ALPHA PRIME RACING SIGNS RYAN ELLIS FOR 2024

Headline photo: Barr Visuals via Ryan Ellis/Alpha Prime Racing