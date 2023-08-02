Hershey Bears sign defenseman Colin Swoyer to one-year AHL contract

The Hershey Bears added to their defensive depth on Wednesday. The Bears announced they have signed defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year AHL contract. Swoyer split last season between the ECHL and AHL in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ organization.

The 25-year-old is a Michigan Tech graduate and has 41 career games of experience with Hershey’s rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The right-handed blueliner has also got into six games for the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers.

Moving to the other side of the I-81 rivalry! 🚫🐧 We're signed defenseman @colinswoyer to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. 📰 https://t.co/lwQ6wgAhKg pic.twitter.com/yYGv9Tmqm9 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) August 2, 2023

Swoyer’s first pro experience came straight out of college after he finished up his senior season at Michigan Tech. After putting up 23 points (5g, 18a) in 36 games in the NCAA’s Central Collegiate Hockey Association, Swoyer jumped into five games for the Baby Pens at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

With the Nailers last season, Swoyer was a teammate of former Caps head coach Peter Laviolette’s son Peter Laviolette III. Across two professional levels in 2022-23, Swoyer put up 12 points (1g, 11a) in 42 games.

Swoyer’s addition is one of many the Bears have made to address depth on their backend. Before he signed on the dotted line, the Bears had already signed or re-signed Aaron Ness, Chase Priskie, Jake Massie, Nick Leivermann, Benton Maass, Logan Day, Dylan McIlrath, and Michael Kim.

Here’s the press release from Hershey:

BEARS SIGN DEFENSEMAN COLIN SWOYER TO AHL CONTRACT FOR 2023-24 (Hershey, PA – August 2, 2023) – The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Colin Swoyer to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. Swoyer, 25, joins the Bears after spending the 2022-23 season with rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He skated in 36 games with the Penguins, registering 11 points (1g, 10a) in his rookie campaign and tallied his first career AHL goal on Feb. 3 at Springfield on the power play. The right-handed blue liner also skated in six games with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers last season, tallying an assist. The 6′, 180-pound defender signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Mar. 28, 2022 after completing his collegiate career at Michigan Tech. Swoyer joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, and registered an assist in his Calder Cup Playoff debut on May 15, 2022 versus Springfield. Prior to turning pro, the Hinsdale, Illinois native played four seasons at Michigan Tech, compiling 72 points (14g, 58a). He was a two-time Second Team All-Conference member.

Headline photo: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins