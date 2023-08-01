Evgeny Kuznetsov on past reports that he requested a trade from the Capitals: ‘It’s not entirely true’

The biggest Capitals-related storyline heading into this offseason was the status of center Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Russian centerman is coming off of a season considered to be an underperformance by both Caps general manager Brian MacLellan and himself.

Match TV reported in March that Kuznetsov had requested a trade in consecutive seasons through his agent. In July, Capitals’ senior writer Mike Vogel confirmed that Kuzy desired a change of scenery.

When asked about the trade request during the season, Kuznetsov didn’t directly deny the report, but has now appeared to confirm it to the Russian hockey outlet Hockey on Kinopoisk — though with spin.

Kuznetsov was first questioned about the legitimacy of the original trade request report.

“It’s not entirely true,” Kuznetsov said and as translated via Google Translate. “To be honest, I myself learned about it from the press. I’m constantly sent [screenshots of stories]: sometimes to one team, then (another). And I don’t really know myself.”

In the past, as Vogel stated in his article, the Caps haven’t kept players long after they have requested trades. MacLellan has dealt Andre Burakovsky and Jonas Siegenthaler in recent years after they sought to leave the team.

Kuznetsov, though, doesn’t appear like he wants to finalize his divorce with DC just yet.

“It’s probably like in marriage – you constantly swear, back and forth, some moments happen, but you still have this love,” Kuznetsov said. “Unfortunately, in hockey, it happens that you are dependent on them. This is a business, and what you want, in principle, is not important to anyone. They do the right thing.

“But, I hope everything will be fine, and it will turn out (that I) play hockey (for the Capitals) a little more.”

The talented Russian pivot is owed $7.8 million for the next two seasons. Within that contract is a modified no-trade clause where Kuznetsov can submit a 10-team, no-trade list. Those are both factors that may make dealing Kuznetsov a hard sell as teams did not get the salary cap boost that they once thought they would this summer. The cap only went up $1 million.

Kuznetsov hasn’t ruled out being sent elsewhere but doesn’t seem to be directly involved in any of those talks or trying to force a move.

“You can delve into it and read something every day, learn,” Kuznetsov said. “I tried to stay away from it. There are agents and they are in touch with Washington and are doing their job. The club is constantly trying to improve the team’s makeup. If there is an opportunity, they will exchange me or someone else. I think nothing here depends on me.

“My goal is to train and be in the best shape. No matter where I start the season, I will have to prove to the team that I can play and be useful. I read the news, just like you. I try to learn something, to find out who is interested in whom. Probably 95 percent of these rumors are superficial information. Therefore, it’s not worth reading a lot.”

While the Caps have been dormant since early July, MacLellan assured Vogel last month that the team would continue to monitor the trade market. As summer beings to turn to fall, the NHL trade market may get a little more active.

“I think our strategy going into the draft time period was to make a trade,” MacLllean said. “To identify the age group we’re kind of targeting and try to make a trade to bring in a top six forward, to trade one or two guys, or whatever. We were open to possibilities.

“We pursued a number of things, but unfortunately it didn’t come through for us,” he added. “So we were looking to add a top six guy through free agency, which we did with Pacioretty. And then we’ll continue to monitor the trade market. Ideally, we have a target age we’re looking for, and we’ll make a trade for that kind of guy.”

The 2023-24 campaign will mark Kuznetsov’s 11th in the NHL and the 31-year-old will look to improve on the 55 points (12g, 43a) he recorded last year.

Kuznetsov is just 20 games shy of the 700 mark in his career. If he plays in at least 63 games, he’ll crack the top 10 in Caps franchise history for games played with the team.

