TJ Oshie starts fundraiser after death of former teammate at Warroard High School: He was ‘a big brother to me’

TJ Oshie has launched a GoFundMe campaign following the sudden death of his friend Michael Tveit. Tveit played alongside Oshie when Warroad High School won the State Championship in 2003 and went on to coach Warroad’s boys’ varsity team.

The fundraiser will support Tveit’s wife Darnell and sons Carson, Cooper, and Cullen.

“Tveiter thanks for being like a big brother to me in high school when we won a championship together,” Oshie said in an Instagram post, “I’ll always cherish all the good times we had on and off the ice. Rest in peace brother.”

As a senior, Tveit captained the Warroad Warriors to their 2003 State Championship run. Oshie was a sophomore that year, having just moved to Warroad at age 15. Despite only playing together for one season, the two would remain friends for decades to come.

“He was just one of those people who you just loved to see. He was the type of guy where he said, ‘Hi,’ and you just had a smile on your face,” Oshie told the Grand Forks Herald. “I felt such a good bond with Tveiter, and I didn’t even grow up with him.”

After the hockey community surpassed the initial goal of $15,000, a gracious and humbled Oshie said on his Instagram Story that he would send signed merch to random fans on the donor list as a thank you. As of publishing on Wednesday night, the campaign has raised more than $46,000.

Oshie has stayed connected to Warroad throughout his NHL career. He spent his Cup day there in 2018 and named his apparel company after the town. In 2022, the Warriors officially retired his number.

“City of Warroad, this is the most special place for any kid to grow up in,” Oshie said at the ceremony. “My only regret is that I didn’t move here until I was 15.”

Here’s more from the GoFundMe:

This fundraiser is to raise money for Darnell Tveit and her three boys Carson, Cooper and Cullen, who tragically lost their husband and father, Michael, unexpectedly in his sleep on July 21st. Michael’s whole world revolved around Darnell and his boys and we know it still will as he watches over them from above. Tveiter (Tweeter) as we all call him was also a great mentor to the numerous boys he has coached as a member of the Warroad Boys Highschool Hockey coaching staff. As a teammate in his High School days Tveiter was known as the big teddy bear but also a protector of the team on the ice. A big brother that would stick up for anyone dawning the black and gold. March 8, 2023 marked the 20th Aniversary of when Tveiter and his teammates won the State Championship. Tveiter was loved by everyone he came in contact with. Growing up in Warroad, MN the community is a big family and words can not explain the loss our Warroad Family has suffered after hearing this tragic news. If you have the means, any donation would be greatly appreciated as this beautiful family navigates life without Michael. Thank you and God Bless

