Hershey Bears sign forward Jimmy Huntington to one-year AHL contract

The Hershey Bears continue to add more pieces to their roster for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Chocolate and White signed forward Jimmy Huntington to a one-year AHL contract on Tuesday.

We've signed forward Jimmy Huntington to an AHL deal for the 2023-24 season. He had 28 points last season and helped Milwaukee to the Western Conference Finals. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) July 18, 2023

Huntington, 24, is a Quebec native that has played the last four seasons in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch and Milwaukee Admirals. Huntington was undrafted out of the QMJHL and signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019.

Huntington helped the Admirals reach the Western Conference Finals last year where they fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in six games. In 51 appearances for Milwaukee, Huntington tallied 28 points (9g, 19a) and added six points (2g, 4a) in 15 postseason games. The 2021-22 season was his best in the AHL as he put up 35 points (13g, 22a) in 61 games split between the Crunch and the Admirals.

Huntington has a few past connections to former and current Bears. His junior coach for two years with the Victoriaville Tigres was former Bears and Washington Capitals forward Louis Robitaille. He was also teammates with now former Hershey netminder Zach Fucale and new Bears defenseman Chase Priskie in the Tampa organization.

JIMMY HUNTINGTON WITH THE GAME WINNER! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/T7FMhV89ou — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) May 8, 2022

The Bears will feature another deep roster as they try to repeat as champions next season. Jake Massie, Logan Day, Matthew Strome, Dylan McIlrath, Hunter Shepard, Julian Napravnik, Michael Kim, and Riley Sutter have all re-signed. The Caps have also added Pierrick Dube, Matthew Phillips, and Alex Limoges in free agency. Huntington and reportedly Garrett Roe will be joining the team on AHL free agent deals.

Here’s the press release on the signing from the Bears:

BEARS SIGN FORWARD JIMMY HUNTINGTON TO AHL DEAL (Hershey, PA – July 18, 2023) – The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced that the club has signed forward Jimmy Huntington to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. Huntington, 24, produced 28 points (9g, 19a) in 51 games for the Milwaukee Admirals during the 2022-23 season, and led the team in plus/minus with a career-high +13. The native of Laval, Quebec added six points (2g, 4a) in 15 playoff games for the Admirals to help Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Finals. The 6’0”, 200-pound forward has recorded 80 points (27g, 53a) in 173 career AHL games with Milwaukee and Syracuse. He has also added 12 points (5g, 7a) in 17 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Prior to turning pro, Huntington played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Rimouski Oceanic, Victoriaville Tigres, and Acadie-Bathurst Titan, generating 188 points (69g, 119a) in 290 games. During the 2018-19 season with Rimouski, Huntington finished sixth in league scoring with 92 points (40g, 52a) in 66 games, culminating in his selection to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team. The Hershey Bears start the club’s defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

Headline photo: Milwaukee Admirals