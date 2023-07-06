Capitals announce dates for Rookie Camp and start of Training Camp

The Washington Capitals announced on Thursday that its players will officially return to the ice on September 20 for Training Camp.

Rookie Camp will begin a week earlier and be held from Saturday, September 16 through Tuesday, September 19.

The rookie camp and training camp rosters, as well as a more detailed schedule, will be released at a later date.

The Caps’ preseason schedule was released last month. They’ll kick off their schedule with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres on September 24.

The Caps’ regular season opener will come at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 13.

This season will mark the team’s first under new bench boss Spencer Carbery.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB