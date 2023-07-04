Nicklas Backstrom elated despite finishing last in horse race in Swedish hometown: ‘Got a little dirty, it was very fun’

Nicklas Backstrom is officially a two-sport athlete.

On Friday, Backstrom participated in the NHL Trotting Challenge at Gävletravet, a horse-racing track in his hometown of Gävle, Sweden. He competed against fellow NHLers Elias Lindholm (CGY) and Calle Jarnkrok (TOR) in a tandem harness race, pulled by a horse in a wheeled cart alongside a professional jockey.

Though Jarnkrok took the win this time, Backstrom took the loss in stride.

“It’s of course a bummer, but I have to say it was a hell of an experience,” Backstrom said, as translated by Matilda Wrigsjö. It is incredibly fun, it’s fast, and we got a feel for the weather a little as well… Got a little dirty, it was very fun I thought.”

Gävletravet posted a video of the entire race and subsequent interviews on YouTube. Backstrom was paired with jockey Oskar Kylin Blom and horse Across the World, but the three quickly fall behind Lindholm and Jarnkrok.

Despite the loss, Backstrom enjoyed the race enough to let Jarnkrok gloat over his own win.

“That’s absolutely okay with me,” Backstrom said. “I enjoyed every second [of it].”

All three of the racers played for Brynas IF prior to joining the NHL, though Backstrom’s tenure came years before either Lindholm’s or Jarnkrok’s. Backstrom has also played with both while representing Sweden on the international stage, and the pair attended his wedding last summer.

Even before Friday, Backstrom wasn’t a total stranger to the world of horse racing. His personal company, NickBack Invest AB, lists horse trotting as a focus. However, none of the three NHL players had any real experience on the track prior to the race.

Now, Backstrom’s already looking forward to next year’s rematch.

“I need to look for a better horse.”

Interview Transcript

Thanks to Matilda Wrigsjö for the translation.

Interviewer: I guess that stings a little? [After applauding the winner]

Nicklas Backstrom: Yeah, it’s of course a bummer, but I have to say it was a hell of an experience. It is incredibly fun, it’s fast, and we got a feel for the weather a little as well… Got a little dirty, it was very fun I thought.

Interviewer: Yeah, how did you feel when the horse galloped?

Nicklas Backstrom: I said “What the hell, Oskar?! Get it together”

Interviewer: Exactly, you can blame the one in the back!

Nicklas Backstrom: Exactly.

Interviewer: He’s the one who trains [the horse] as well, you can always blame them… and then what? When the race was over?

Nicklas Backstrom: There wasn’t a whole lot for us to do. Mostly watching the duel between Calle and Elias. Then Calle took off at 300 [mark]. It was fun for Calle to win, he did good.

Interviewer: Haha, yeah it was fun for Calle to win. He promised to bring it up every day now.

Nicklas Backstrom: Yeah, he can do that. That’s absolutely okay with me. I enjoyed every second [of it].

Interviewer: Are you going to look for revenge next summer?

Nicklas Backstrom: Yeah, I need to look for a better horse.

Interviewer: Yeah you’ll have to do that. And a better driver?

Nicklas Backstrom: No, I’m keeping him.

Interviewer: Okay you’re sticking with Oskar. That sounds good. Well, it has been fun having you here!

Nicklas Backstrom: Super fun to be a part of it. Thanks a lot.

Interviewer: Give him a big round of applause, even if it didn’t go that well for him in the race. Nicklas Bäckström

Screenshot: @gavletravet