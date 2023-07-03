Capitals reportedly sign Alex Limoges, a Virginia native and former Little Cap, to one-year contract

The Washington Capitals are reportedly set to add Winchester, Virginia native and former Little Cap, Alex Limoges, to their organization according to Illegal Curve Hockey’s Dave Minuk.

Limoges, who played four years at Penn State in the Big-10, will sign a one-year contract after not being tendered a qualifying offer by the Winnipeg Jets. The 25-year-old forward led the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in scoring last season with 54 points (20g, 34a) in 63 games.

Limoges has appeared in 148 games for the Moose and San Diego Gulls during his AHL career, recording 115 points. Limoges initially signed a try-out contract with the Gulls after his college career ended in 2021. He would go on to lead San Diego in scoring during the 2021-22 campaign with 40 points (23g, 17a) in 62 games.

That performance earned him a one-year, entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets last offseason. Limoges has also been a past development camp invitee of the Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, and Detroit Red Wings. With the Little Caps, Limoges appears to have barely missed being teammates with Joe Snively as the two are one age group apart. Snively played on the Little Caps’ 13U team one season prior to Limoges. Sam Anas, who joined Snively as a Calder Cup champion this past season, is also a former Little Cap.

Limoges eventually made his way to the Tri-City Storm and Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL for three seasons before arriving at Penn State where he was captain in his senior year and left the school as their all-time leader in points per game.

Per Hershey’s Jesse Liebman, Limoges could end up becoming the first Penn State player to play for the Bears since the team was elevated to varsity status in 2012-13.

Limoges comes to the Caps organization as they’re in the process of reloading the 2023 Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears for a run at a title defense. Dylan McIlrath, Hunter Shepard, Julian Napravnik, Michael Kim, and Riley Sutter all have been re-signed or in Sutter’s case given a qualifying offer. Matthew Phillips, one of the league’s top scorers, and Hendrix Lapierre’s junior linemate Pierrick Dube have also been added in free agency.

On top of that, the Bears are expected to integrate Capitals 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko into their lineup — barring he doesn’t surprise and make the Caps out of training camp — and Bogdan Trineyev. Caps prospects Ryan Hofer, Alexander Suzdalev, Brett Hyland, and Ludwig Persson are all likely in the mix as well.

Capitals Sign Alex Limoges ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$235,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Limoges, a native of Winchester, Virginia, recorded 54 points (20g, 34a) in 63 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 6’0”, 207-pound forward set AHL career highs in assists and points in 2022-23, while leading Manitoba in scoring. Limoges registered just 12 penalty minutes in 2022-23, tied for the second fewest among AHL skaters with 54 or more points (Matthew Phillips: 76 points, 12 PIM; Taro Hirose: 57 points, 12 PIM). In 148 career AHL games with Manitoba and the San Diego Gulls, Limoges has recorded 115 points (54g, 61a). Limoges has also registered four points (2g, 2a) in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Limoges, 25, played collegiately at Pennsylvania State University (NCAA) for four years, serving as team captain during his senior season in 2020-21. Limoges recorded 22 points (10g, 12a) in his final season at Penn State and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and a finalist for the Senior CLASS award, presented annually to an individual who excels on the field, in the community and in the classroom all while having strong leadership qualities. During the 2018-19 season, Limoges tied for first in the NCAA in scoring with 50 points (23g, 27a) in 39 games. Limoges finished his college career with nearly a point-per-game rate (0.98), recording 125 points (51g, 74a) in 128 games. Limoges is an alumni of the Washington Little Caps program, playing for the 16U AAA, 14U AAA and 13U AAA teams.

