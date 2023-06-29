Old Fat Bald Guys’ silent auction and hockey tournament to benefit Platoon 22 charity

Our friends at the Old Fat Bald Guys hockey club of Frederick are holding a charity tournament in July, and I’d like to tell you about it. The 17th annual OFBG summer tournament will be held at Skate Frederick starting on Friday, July 14. They’ll be holding a silent auction on Saturday, July 15 to raise money for Platoon 22, a local charity that raises awareness about the suicide epidemic among service members.

The silent auction will include a bunch of cool memorabilia plus ticket packages for the Caps, Hershey Bears, and NCAA hockey.

To be held at 10 AM on Saturday at Rink 2 at Skate Frederick, here are some items you’ll find at the auction:

Alex Ovechkin framed autographed Capitals jersey

Nicklas Backstrom autographed Capitals jersey

Tom Wilson autographed Capitals jersey

2024 Hockey East championship tickets

IIHF World Championship merchandise

Anson Carter autographed New York Rangers jersey

Vineyard 36 Wine gift box (NHL goalie Cam Ward’s winery)

AHL All Star Game memorabilia

ECHL All Star Game memorabilia

Jake Guneztel autographed Penguins jersey

Mikhail Sergachev autographed Tampa Bay Lightning jersey

South Carolina Stingrays autographed team jersey

The tournament goes all weekend and will include adult players of all skill levels, such as my friend Drew, who’s a complete donkey. I’ll be at the rink at some point to watch him try the Michigander or something he has no business trying, so please come hang out with me. I’m sure some cold ones will be had.

Over the years, OFBG has raised $85,000 for Platoon 22 in memory of their teammate, Tony Johnson, USMC. “Tony had a smile that would brighten a room,” OFBG’s Eric Rigsby told RMNB. “A personality that would change the day for the better; a zest for life that was unmatched within the persons he encountered.” After returning from Iraq, Tony experienced PTSD and died by suicide in 2012.

The charity Platoon 22 is named for the estimated 22 service veterans who die by suicide everyday. It’s a national problem, but Platoon 22 works locally to provide resources to veterans who might be at risk. We have made our donation to Platoon 22, and you can join us right now. We’d love to see you at the auction on Saturday, July 15.

