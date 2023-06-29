Capitals select Hamilton Bulldogs leading scorer Patrick Thomas in fourth round of 2023 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals selected forwards with their first three picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. Their latest selection to join Ryan Leonard and Andrew Cristall in the organization is center Patrick Thomas from the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs.

Thomas was passed up in the 2022 Draft and saw increased ice time in Hamilton this past year, using it to secure a spot on the board this time around.

With the 104th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Patrick Thomas! #CapsDraft | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/3PFawxpJ3T — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 29, 2023

Thomas is a defensively responsible center that led the Bulldogs in scoring last season with 56 points (17g, 39a) in 66 games. He’s seen as a future penalty killing type forward that will turn 19-years-old this summer. Thomas not getting picked in his draft year makes him an “overager”, just as recent Caps draft picks Brett Leason and Ryan Hofer were.

Due to his advanced age compared to other prospects in this class, Thomas will be eligible to turn pro a year earlier than most of his peers. His rookie season with Hamilton was played on a loaded team with NHL-relevant names like Mason McTavish, Jan Mysak, Ryan Winterton, and Arber Xhekaj. The Caps are betting on increased ice time unlocking his true potential.

The pass & the finish 😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/dthaO2vZIH — Brantford Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) November 27, 2022

Thomas’ linemate Nick Lardis was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round at 67th overall. The two combined to form one of the OHL’s best lines in the latter half of the 2022-23 campaign.

A sneaky pick by #ALLCAPS to nab a big-time playmaker! The @Capitals select 2004-born @BulldogsOHL centreman Patrick Thomas 104th overall in the 2023 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/CR4HQdsaru — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) June 29, 2023

Headline photo via @BulldogsOHL/Twitter