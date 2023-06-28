The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft: live updates

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft is being held live at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 7 pm. The draft can be viewed live on TV on TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

Super phenom Connor Bedard will likely go first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks but how the rest of the first round goes is still a mystery. The Washington Capitals will be selecting 8th overall.

The big story of the first round outside of Bedard is where Russian winger Matvei Michkov will end up. Could it be with the Caps?

Let’s get drafting.

Draft Board 1. Chicago Blackhawks: On the clock 2. Anaheim Ducks: 3. Columbus Blue Jackets: 4. San Jose Sharks: 5. Montreal Canadiens: 6. Arizona Coyotes: 7: Philadelphia Flyers: 8. Washington Capitals: 9. Detroit Red Wings: 10. St. Louis Blues: 11. Vancouver Canucks: 12. Arizona Coyotes: 13. Buffalo Sabres: 14. Pittsburgh Penguins: 15. Nashville Predators: 16. Calgary Flames: 17. Detroit Red Wings: 18. Winnipeg Jets: 19. Chicago Blackhawks: 20. Seattle Kraken: 21. Minnesota Wild: 22. Philadelphia Flyers: 23. New York Rangers: 24. Nashville Predators: 25. St. Louis Blues: 26. San Jose Sharks: 27. Colorado Avalanche: 28. Toronto Maple Leafs: 29. St. Louis Blues: 30. Carolina Hurricanes: 31. Colorado Avalanche: 32. Vegas Golden Knights:

This article will be updated live throughout the night as the picks and trades are made.

Headline photo via NHL press release