Winnipeg Jets trade Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles Kings for multiple players and a draft pick

The Winnipeg Jets have traded forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Elliotte Friedman was first to report the full details.

Dubois made it clear to the Jets in early June that he would not be signing any sort of contract to keep him in Winnipeg long term and would prefer to be moved elsewhere. He has received his wish.

Dubois has reportedly already signed an 8-year extension worth $68 million with Los Angeles.

I believe this is all being finalized in the near future. Pierre Luc-Dubois will be a Los Angeles King…8x$8.5M is the contract. Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafalo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-rounder is the return. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2023

The talented Quebec native has had offensive success with the Jets both at his natural center position and on the left wing in his three seasons with the team. Dubois has tallied 60-plus points in both of his last seasons, setting his new career-high last year with 63 points (27g, 36a) in 73 games.

The 25-year-old arrives on an LA team that is already very strong down the middle with Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, Blake Lizotte, and the emerging Quinton Byfield. The move likely pushes Byfield, the number two overall selection in the 2020 draft, back out to the wing where he has played parts of his early NHL seasons.

Kings get Pierre-Luc Dubois in a sign and trade. He’s not a franchise player, but he’s still very strong offensively. The contract is a touch on the high side, but looks within reason with the rising cap. pic.twitter.com/OkScrj5ppT — dom 📈 (@domluszczyszyn) June 27, 2023

Vilardi is the main piece headed the other direction. The 23-year-old winger scored 20 goals for the first time last season and reached the 40-point mark in 63 games.

Gabe Vilardi (in return to Winnipeg) is strong defensively with a great shot. pic.twitter.com/3aWz1UxJ5c — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) June 27, 2023

Iafallo, 29, is a very consistent 30-plus point scorer and has scored 15-plus goals in three of his six NHL seasons. Kupari, 23, is a Kings 2018 first-round draft selection and is projected to be a decent middle-six piece moving forward.

The Kings are Dubois’ third NHL team after he has requested a trade from his previous two rights holders. He is now signed in LA through the 2030-31 season.

Update (4:49 pm): The Kings have made this big trade official.

We have acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for F Alex Iafallo, F Rasmus Kupari, F Gabriel Vilardi and a second-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. In addition, Dubois agreed to terms on an eight-year contract. More details 📲… pic.twitter.com/O85qzDMuva — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 27, 2023

Screenshot via Jets