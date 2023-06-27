Flyers trade 2023 All-Star Kevin Hayes to St. Louis Blues for sixth-round pick

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues. Hayes was the Flyers’ lone representative at the 2023 All-Star Game and he’ll move to St. Louis for just a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Hayes has three years remaining on his contract with a $7,142,857 cap hit. He recorded 54 points (18g, 36a) in 81 games with the Flyers last season.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes was first on the news. Philadelphia is also retaining 50-percent of Hayes’ salary.

Hayes has been with the Flyers for four seasons and his 2022-23 campaign was the personal best of his career. Philadelphia acquired Hayes’ negotiating rights in the summer of 2019 and signed him to a seven-year, $50 million contract.

The 31-year-old center does have a modified no-trade clause where he can submit a 12-team, no-trade list. It is unknown if he waived that no-trade clause or if the Blues were just not on his list.

Kevin Hayes, acquired by STL, is a playmaking middle six centre. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/IRtceOjimC — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 27, 2023

The Flyers are expected to remain busy this offseason as new, full-time general manager Danny Briere and the rest of a revamped front office have initiated a full rebuild. Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, and Travis Sanheim are all expected to be involved in trade talks to varying degrees moving forward.

Philadelphia has ten picks at this year’s draft including two first-round selections.

Update (1:18 pm): The Flyers have made the move official.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from St. Louis in exchange for forward Kevin Hayes. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 27, 2023

Screenshot via Philadelphia Flyers/YouTube