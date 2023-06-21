Hershey Bears to host watch party at Giant Center for Game Seven of Calder Cup Finals

The Hershey Bears are opening up Giant Center for one of their biggest games in recent memory.

Wednesday night, the Bears will be hosting a watch party for Game Seven of the Calder Cup Finals at their home arena as Hershey tries to win its twelfth championship in Coachella Valley. Admission to the event is free and doors open at 9 pm.

Join us at #GIANTCenter on Wednesday night for the Game 7 Watch Party! Admission is free. Doors open at 9 p.m. with the game to follow as we look to claim the Calder Cup title. https://t.co/mVNRvKzZ5e pic.twitter.com/Bo8ZO1j5NR — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 20, 2023

Per the team’s press release:

The Hershey Bears will host a Watch Party at GIANT Center on Wednesday, June 21 as the club battles the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. Doors at GIANT Center open at 9 p.m. with puck drop at 10 p.m. from Palm Desert, California. The series is tied, 3-3, and the Bears are a single victory from claiming the franchise’s league-record 12th title. While the team will play 2,500 miles away on the west coast at Acrisure Arena, join the Bear Nation to cheer Hershey to victory as the FOX43 broadcast airs on the jumbotron at GIANT Center. Admission is free to the Watch Party, and concessions featuring snack items, beer, water, and soft drinks will be available. Additionally, the club’s team store, Hershey Sports, will be open to for fans to purchase great apparel, including 2023 Calder Cup Finals swag.

The team also opened up Giant Center on Monday for Game Six where a few thousand fans showed up to watch the telecast on the jumbotron.

The Bears played its epic intro before the game and when the team scored, the game entertainment crew played its goal celebration.

This video will forever give me chills #RoaringForMore pic.twitter.com/A2oCeYS9Pb — Allie Berube (@allieberube) June 20, 2023

Connor McMichael gets this crowd going early with an early goal!! 1-0 @TheHersheyBears early in the 1st! pic.twitter.com/oLGBVBkaH3 — Nathan Yerges (@yergesphotog) June 20, 2023

Beck lights the Giant Center on 🔥🔥🔥 His 4th goal of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Myb7MWDiWL — abc27 Sports (@abc27Sports) June 20, 2023

Hopefully there’s a lot of ROARing both in Coachella Valley and in Central PA tonight.

Headline photo: @thehersheybears/Twitter