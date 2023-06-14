The Capitals are huge underdogs in ‘way too early’ betting odds to win Stanley Cup next season

The Washington Capitals are coming off their worst full, 82-game season in 16 years, finishing 25th overall in the league standings.
That sort of abject failure — on top of a rookie head coach and a year older core — has heavily impacted the team’s betting odds for next season. The Caps are tied for the eighth-worst odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2023-24.
The way-too-early pick to win the Stanley Cup net year is the Colorado Avalanche (+800), followed by two Canadian teams in the Toronto Maple Leafs (+1100) and the Edmonton Oilers (+1100). The next group of clubs include the now defending champion Vegas Golden Knights (+1300) as well as this past season’s powerhouse Boston Bruins (+1300).
On the other end of the spectrum, the Anaheim Ducks (+15000) have the worst odds, followed by the San Jose Sharks (+14000), Arizona Coyotes (+13000), and Columbus Blue Jackets (+13000). The Caps (+5500) come in just after the Pittsburgh Penguins (+3500), who also missed the playoffs. But they have much better odds comparatively despite their own wholesale changes.
The most peculiar listing may be the Seattle Kraken (+5000) who are coming off a very impressive first postseason appearance and have worse odds than several teams that missed the playoffs entirely.
