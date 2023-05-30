Washington Capitals officially name Spencer Carbery new head coach

The Washington Capitals officially announced Spencer Carbery as the team’s 20th head coach in franchise history Tuesday morning.

Carbery’s contract will reportedly be for four years and last through the 2026-27 season.

“We are extremely pleased to name Spencer as our new head coach,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said in a release. “Spencer is one of the best young coaches in the game who’s had success at every level at which he has coached. We feel his leadership, communication skills, ability to develop players and familiarity with our organization will be a tremendous asset as he makes this next step in his coaching career.”

“It’s a tremendous honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the Washington Capitals,” added Carbery. “I would like to thank the Capitals organization for affording me the opportunity to lead this team. I look forward to working with this group of talented players and building upon the winning culture in place. I would also like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs organization for all their support over the past two years and wish them all the best in the future.”

The Capitals highlighted in their press release that Carbery “coached and aided in the development” of Martin Fehervary, Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Alex Alexeyev, Beck Malenstyn, Lucas Johansen, and Joe Snively, further signaling that developing young players is becoming more of a focus of the team.

Zack Fisch, who’s had a close working relationship with Carbery over the last decade, said the Caps new head coach is “super smart and a great hockey mind” and is a “really quality human.”

Congrats to Spencer Carbery! An amazing coach and a really quality human. Worked with Spencer for @SCStingrays, then was here for his 3 seasons in Hershey. Super smart and a great hockey mind. You knew he'd be a head coach in the NHL soon enough. Thrilled for him and his family! https://t.co/HtXA9HONGL — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) May 30, 2023

Per friend-of-the-blog Eric Fingerhut, the Capitals have dipped heavily from their organization when hiring their recent bench bosses over the last decade.

With Carbery, six of the last seven Caps head coaches had previously either played for or coached in the organization before becoming head coach (the only one who hadn't was Laviolette). — Eric Fingerhut (@ericfingerhut) May 30, 2023

Carbery will meet with Capitals media on Thursday at 11 am.

