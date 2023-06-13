Riley Sutter wins Game Three in overtime to claw Hershey Bears back into Calder Cup Finals

HERSHEY, PA — The Hershey Bears just made it a series and in the most stressful way possible.

After being shutout in consecutive games by Joey Daccord, the Chocolate and White finally pierced the Coachella Valley Firebirds goaltender for five goals, winning Game Three 5-4 in overtime.

Fourth-line center Riley Sutter scored the game-winning goal 13:34 into the first overtime to give Hershey the clutch victory.

The Bears now trail Coachella Valley two games to one in the Calder Cup Finals with Games Four and Five upcoming in Hershey.

Riley Sutter wins Game 3 in overtime! Wow! pic.twitter.com/wDFo4Af2zn — Ian Oland (@ianoland) June 14, 2023

Sutter scored on a broken play in front of the net, beating Daccord on his backhand for the winning tally.

The Bears were seemingly in charge of the game from the opening puck drop. Ethen Frank, who had gone goalless in his previous 11 playoff games, got the scoring started with a beautiful power-play goal from the left circle. The goal marked Frank’s first career playoff goal and ended Daccord’s long shutout streak at at 133 minutes and 24 seconds.

BIG ONE FROM FRANKIE pic.twitter.com/EgCulP9PB7 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 13, 2023

Coachella Valley responded late in the first with a power-play goal of its own from defenseman Brogan Rafferty with 1:21 remaining in the period.

TIED 1–1 pic.twitter.com/Qz3bH17L1F — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 13, 2023

The Bears took back the lead in the second period with a beautiful two-on-one between Joe Snively and Garrett Pilon. Snively took the puck to his backhand and potted the even-strength marker at 1:01 of the period for his second goal of the playoffs. Connor McMichael registered his eighth point (4g, 4a) of the playoffs on the tally, a secondary assist.

Later in the second, Sam Anas scored on a power play, his fourth of the postseason, to give the Bears a 3-1 lead. Anas hit the back bar and out with his shot. Officials, at first, ruled no goal before confirming the puck went in on replay. Ethen Frank registered the primary assist on the tally, marking his first multi-point game of the postseason.

ANAS! Another power play goal puts the Bears up 3-1! pic.twitter.com/I1zDG5WaXc — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 14, 2023

The Firebirds’ Carsen Twarynsk narrowed Hershey’s lead by one 6:33 into the third period after connecting on a one-timer, but Garrett Pilon answered back less than a minute later with a beautiful take to the net, keeping Hershey’s lead at two.

Peels finds his way through traffic for our fourth of the night! pic.twitter.com/8JyF3QjKYm — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 14, 2023

The Bears could not hang on to win in regulation. The Firebirds’ Cameron Hughes scored twice in three minutes and 43 seconds. His game-tying goal in front of the net with 51 seconds remaining sent the game to overtime.

The Bears scored on their fourth shot in overtime to win.

OT HERO RILEY SUTTER pic.twitter.com/SjpzBotf5C — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 14, 2023

Riley Sutter jammed home a Mason Morelli rebound with a backhand and sent Giant Center into bedlam.

Game Four will be on Thursday.

Notes: The Capitals’ newly named head coach, Spencer Carbery, was spotted in the crowd at the game.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears