Former Capital Chandler Stephenson becomes two-time Stanley Cup champion

Chandler Stephenson has won another Stanley Cup.

With a 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers Tuesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights captured their first-ever Cup win, taking the series four games to one. The victory was a familiar moment for Stephenson, who hoisted the Cup in the very same building as a member of the Washington Capitals. Five years and a cross-country trade later, Stephenson helped propel the Knights over the barrier they failed to cross in 2018.

Stephenson joins Andre Burakovsky as the second ex-Cap to win another Cup.

HOME MEANS NEVADA FOR LORD STANLEY’S CUP!!!! #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/cFC6Rr4scG — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

Stephenson played an integral role in the Knights’ playoff campaign. He ranked fourth on the Knights in postseason scoring with 20 points (10g, 10a) in 22 games. Those numbers become even more impressive considering that Stephenson played primarily on Vegas’ third line. He also featured on the first power play unit and on the team’s penalty kill. He earned a point in the blowout Game Five win, tallying an assist on Mark Stone’s second goal of the game.

Stephenson’s most eventful night of the series came in Game Four, when he scored two goals in the first ten minutes to push Florida to the brink of elimination.

That stellar performance earned Stephenson not only the First Star of the Night but also the Golden Knights’ player of the game award. In a fitting tradition for the Sin City team, Stephenson donned an Elvis Presley wig and sunglasses to deliver an impassioned speech to his team.

“Great win boys,” he said. “Maybe not much needs to be said. We know what next game means. Let’s get it.” And go get it they did.

Stephenson’s come a long way in the five years since his first Cup win. After a slower start to the 2019-20 season, the Capitals flipped Stephenson to the Golden Knights in exchange for a fifth-round pick. At the time, Caps general manager Brian MacLellan reportedly promised that he would find a “good situation” for Stephenson, with the Capitals unable to give him a regular roster spot.

To say MacLellan kept that promise would be an understatement. Stephenson has flourished with the Golden Knights, going from a fourth-liner in Washington to a major contributor in Vegas. He’s set a new career high in points every year since the trade, ranking second on the Knights this season overall with 65 points (16g, 49a). The NHL took notice, selecting Stephenson to go to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

Now, Stephenson can add a second Stanley Cup win to his ever-growing list of accolades. Congratulations, Chandler!

This story is developing and will be updated

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB