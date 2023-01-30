Former Capital Chandler Stephenson named NHL All-Star for first time in career

Lil’ Steve will be delivering at the NHL All-Star Game.

Former Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson was named an All-Star by the NHL on Monday after Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers was forced to pull out of the event.

Stephenson is the Vegas Golden Knights’ leading scorer (44) and leading assist man (33). He’s also tied for sixth on the team in goals (11).

Chandler Stephenson of the @GoldenKnights will replace injured Kraken forward Matty Beniers on the Pacific Division roster at the 2023 Honda #NHLAllStar Game. https://t.co/3Ean7BPqhK pic.twitter.com/Nh3FV6eYTB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 30, 2023

Stephenson is getting the opportunity after Beniers was clocked by Tyler Myers in a recent game without the puck. Beniers’ head appeared to hit the ice and he’s missed the last two games. The 19-year-old Beniers is considered the front-runner for this year’s Calder Trophy.

In his place will skate Stephenson who is averaging 1.87 assists per hour, ranked 9th among all NHL forwards. Chandler has rapidly developed as he’s skated higher in the lineup and received more ice time. The center is averaging 19:49 a night, which is up eight minutes from what he played in his last season with Washington.

Stephenson is coming off a career year where he scored 21 goals and tallied 64 points in 79 games.

The Capitals essentially gave away Stephenson to George McPhee’s Golden Knights for a fifth round pick during the 2019-20 season.

With Stepheson in and Beniers out, the Seattle Kraken will be left without a representative at the All-Star Game, which is causing a stir amongst Kraken fans.

Matty Beniers will not participate in the NHL All-Star Game, per NHL PR. He'll be replaced by #VegasBorn Chandler Stephenson. So the Kraken won't have any players participating in the All-Star Game. #SEAKraken — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) January 30, 2023

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Golden Knights’ Stephenson Added to 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Roster NEW YORK (Jan. 30, 2023) – The National Hockey League announced today that Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson has been added to the roster for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Stephenson, who will be making his All-Star Game debut, replaces injured Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers on the Pacific Division roster. The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 2-5 when the world’s top players gather in South Florida for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena. The midseason showcase will include the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 3 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB