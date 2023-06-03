How to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

By Katie Adler
We’re just hours away from the start of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. After a few days off between rounds, the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will compete in the best-of-seven series for all the marbles. Both teams hope to capture their first-ever Cup win.
The series will kick off Saturday, June 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The full schedule is below.
TNT will broadcast the series in the United States, though fans can also tune in on TBS and truTV. The games will be available to livestream on TNT’s website. Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports will broadcast the series in Canada.
All games will start at 8 pm Eastern (subject to change).
2023 Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 – at Vegas – Sat, June 3, 8 pm EST
Game 2 – at Vegas – Mon, June 5, 8 pm EST
Game 3 – at Florida – Thu, June 8, 8 pm EST
Game 4 – at Florida – Sat, June 10, 8 pm EST
*Game 5 – at Vegas – Tue, June 13, 8 pm EST
*Game 6 – at Florida – Fri, June 16, 8 pm EST
*Game 7 – at Vegas – Mon, June 19, 8 pm EST
* if necessary
The Golden Knights will return to the Final for the first time since losing to the Capitals in their debut season. After going up 3-0 in the Western Conference Final, they dropped two games in a row, but ultimately beat the Dallas Stars in a 6-0 blowout in Game Six.
Meanwhile, the chaos-pick Florida Panthers have muscled their way into the Final after beating the record-setting Boston Bruins and defeating the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs before sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes to win the East.
Who do you think will come out on top?
