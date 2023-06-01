Pittsburgh Penguins name Kyle Dubas their new President of Hockey Operations

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that they have named Kyle Dubas their new President of Hockey Operations. The announcement comes after the Pens fired the previous holder of the position, Brian Burke, in April after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Dubas arrives in Pittsburgh after being let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs just two weeks ago after the Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the second round. Dubas had served as Leafs general manager since 2018, having previously served four years as an assistant general manager with the organization.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Kyle Dubas! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 1, 2023

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Pittsburgh Penguins,” owner, John Henry, and chairman, Tom Werner, said in a joint statement. “Throughout his career, Kyle has proven himself as a forward-thinking hockey mind and embodies all of the qualities – integrity, intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to building a winning culture – that we value in a leader at the Penguins and within Fenway Sports Group.”

Dubas joins the Pens after leading Toronto to terrific success in the regular season (221-109-42 over Dubas’ tenure), but not seeing the same success in the postseason. The Leafs have struggled in the playoffs, losing in the first round for six consecutive years from 2017 to 2022 (including a loss in the 2020 Qualifying Round).

Going into the final year of his contract in Toronto, the team chose not to offer Dubas an extension. The Leafs would go on to win their first playoff series in 19 years against the Tampa Bay Lightning, only to go down 3-0 against the Florida Panthers in the second round and be eliminated in Game Five.

“On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group,” Dubas said in a release. “I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation.”

Unlike the young core that he helped amass with the Leafs, Dubas arrives to a veteran Pittsburgh team that is need of refreshment. The Pens had the longest active postseason streak in any North American sport, appearing in the playoffs for 16 consecutive years, before this past season’s failure.

