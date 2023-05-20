All 32 NHL general managers are reportedly part of a WhatsApp group chat, if fired they are immediately kicked out

NHL general managers are a lot like us. According to NHL Insider Chris Johnston, while making an appearance on The Steve Dangle Podcast, all 32 GMs are a part of a private WhatsApp group chat that they created to limit the amount of information that gets leaked to the media.

And, just like a friend group maybe kicking out someone that has left town for good, the GMs will promptly kick out any other GM that has been fired by their team.

Savage.

The discussion begins with Johnston explaining how teams will let other teams know what players have become available for trade and how that original process was once done solely over e-mail also involving assistant general managers and other front office staff. The primary context being that many expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to make big changes to their roster this offseason involving big pieces once thought to be untouchable.

“Too much of the info was getting out so they created a WhatsApp chat that only has the 32 GMs on it,” Johnston says to the surprise of Adam Wylde. “There is a WhatsApp chat. I have seen it. I’ve seen what goes in there and literally the minute you’re out as a GM, they just boot you from the chat. It’s like, ‘Sorry, but you’re out now.'”

Gone are the days of having to pick up the phone and call your peers to get transactions done. Given the age range among current GMs, that has to be a culture shock for a lot of them.

Kyle Davidson in Chicago is the current youngest at 34 years of age and the oldest is Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders at the prime age of 80. It’s quite the sight to imagine Lamoriello, who doesn’t allow his players to grow facial hair or wear numbers above 40 on the back of their jerseys, now texting his colleagues on social media.

The change is made even funnier if you believe the unconfirmed story that Lamoriello requested an encrypted phone line in his office on his first day in charge of the Toronto Maple Leafs and had the Leafs staff scrambling to figure out if that was actually a real thing.

With the firing of Ron Hextall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in April and the recent dismissal of Kyle Dubas by the Maple Leafs, the group chat is down two members.

The Pens seem to be quite far into the process of finding their new general manager but the Leafs are just starting their own search. The group chat will have to wait a little while longer until its full complement of 32 users are back in business.

