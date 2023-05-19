Joe Beninati and Alexa Landestoy up for two local Emmys; Craig Laughlin and Alan May receive nominations

NBC Sports Washington will be well-represented at the 65th Capital Emmy Awards on June 24.

Washington Capitals play-by-play announcer, Joe Beninati, and NBC Sports Washington host, Alexa Landestoy, were nominated for two different Emmy awards while color commentator Craig Laughlin and analyst Alan May received a nod of their own.

Beninati has won over a dozen Emmys during his brilliant broadcasting career covering the Capitals, including the Board of Governors Award in 2020.

Individually, Beninati is up for the Best Sports Play-By-Play Emmy along with Telemundo 44’s Moises Linares (MLS) and Flames Central’s Matthew Warner (Liberty Football and Men’s Basketball). Meanwhile, Landestoy is up for the Best Sports Anchor Emmy along with WUSA9’s Darren Haynes and the Washington Commanders’ Julie Donaldson.

As a part of a group, Beninati and Laughlin, along with executive producer William Bell, producer Ryan Billie, and graphics coordinator Adam Miller, are up for the Best Sporting Event/Game Emmy for their broadcast of the Capitals-Jets game on December 23, 2022, which featured Alex Ovechkin passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Members of the Capitals Pregame Live telecast were also nominated for the Best Sports Program – Live Emmy. That list includes Landestoy, analyst Alan May, executive producer Tim McDonough, editor/producer Alex Marquez, producer Shaun Salehi, video photographer Darryl Johnson, and video photographer Greg Abernathy. That NBCSWSH crew will compete with the NBCSWSH crew for Wizards Postgame Live.

The 65th Capital Emmy Awards will be held at the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Congratulations to all the nominees!