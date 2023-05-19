Clayton Keller’s father claims Twitter account was hacked after it tweets out that Keller will not play for Coyotes next season

The Arizona Coyotes are an organization in disarray. First, voters in Tempe, a city just outside of Phoenix, shut down a series of referendum to build a new entertainment district that would house the Coyotes, who spent last season playing in Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena.

Now, the father of Clayton Keller, their star player, seems to have tweeted out that the leading scorer doesn’t plan on playing for the Coyotes next season. Well, that’s until he put out a statement on Friday saying that his account was hacked and that tweet was sent out by the hacker.

Here’s a screengrab of the initial tweet that got the elder Keller, Bryan into some hot water.

PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan reached out to Bryan to about that tweet and got the following statement.

Wednesday morning, while out of town on business, I was informed by several friends a couple of Twitter messages were apparently sent from my personal account regarding the vote on the proposed arena in Tempe and my son, Clayton Keller’s future in AZ. I am writing to inform anyone who read those messages that my Twitter account was hacked and the messages were sent out by the hacker. I want to make it clear that I did not authorize these messages and they do not reflect my personal views or opinions This matter has been reported and my account is now secure. Everyone who knows me knows my opinions are all mine and I own them! These were not my comments or views on the matter. I want to apologize for any confusion this caused anyone.

Clayton Keller is coming off a career best season that saw him record 86 points (37g, 49a) in 82 games. He signed an eight-year, $57.2 million deal with Arizona in September of 2019 that will keep him on the team, bar a trade, through the 2027-28 season.

Keller expressed his own frustrations about the Coyotes inability to find a new home on his own Twitter account.

His agents, Scott and Brian Bartlett, sat down with the PHNX Coyotes Podcast on Thursday and gave their thoughts on the whole mess of a process.

“This has been uncertain for far too long and now there is a real urgency on our client’s behalf to have clarity,” Scott Bartlett said. “We need to have clarity. Clayton is in the prime of his career. He took a huge step this year. He’s going to take another step next year. He deserves to be in an organization that has stability and that is pursuing the same thing that he is which is excellence.

“That’s the real flashpoint for us,” he added. “That’s the big reason we’re meeting with the Coyotes’ folks here later today. There needs to be some concrete plans. Not hoping plans, not maybe plans. This has to come to a head here shortly and I’m sure that other agents feel the same way for their clients.”

What’s next for the Coyotes appears to be some sort of proposal with the city of Mesa, Arizona. Morgan reports that a site in Mesa where the now closed Fiesta Mall sits is a possibility for a new arena. He adds that the Coyotes could be looking at as many as five or six sites though.

Thursday, the team tweeted out four different cities in Arizona for fans to vote on for a potential future home. The vast majority of responses answered Scottsdale but Mesa was the runner up.

Update (12:23 pm): Now, Coyotes top prospect and third overall selection in the 2022 draft, Logan Cooley, has made the decision to return to college for his sophomore season.

Cooley recorded 60 points (22g, 38a) in 39 games for the University of Minnesota in his freshman season and looked primed to jump to the NHL next season.