Garnet Hathaway makes unbelievable barehanded catch of foul ball at Boston Red Sox game

Garnet Hathaway was at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday to take in a game of baseball between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. It was Hathaway’s son Luke’s second birthday and the former Capitals winger took him around the ballpark to celebrate.

In the bottom of the first inning, just as Hathaway took his seat in a luxury box behind home plate, Boston’s Justin Turner fouled off a 93 mph, four-seam fastball from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas directly into Hathaway’s vicinity. Instead of ducking for cover, the 31-year-old forward reached out and made an unbelievable barehanded grab.

ESPN cameras caught all of the action.

Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway with a barehanded SNAG at Fenway! pic.twitter.com/4rspG3nB4C — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 14, 2023

“I believe that that is a Boston Bruin hockey player,” ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball commentator Karl Ravech said.

Hathaway, who was traded to Boston by the Caps at this past trade deadline, grew up in Maine and was likely a Red Sox fan growing up just as he was a Bruins fan. ESPN caught up with Hathaway after the game to get his reaction.

“You never think it’s going to happen and then it happens,” Hathaway said. “I’ve been here for a few hours already. It’s my son’s birthday. We got to bring him around the stadium. It was amazing.”

Believe it or not, it turns out that Hathaway had just been warned moments prior by a concessions worker that his seats tend to get a ton of foul balls rocketed at them by right-handed batters. Turner is a righty who was facing Mikolas, a pitcher that consistently throws his fastball above 93 mph.

“One of the concession guys said: ‘Heads up – they come quick, they come often. Pay attention,'” Hathaway said. “I had just sat down, and my wife took the kids home. The next thing you know, it’s already happening. It was nice to get a heads-up.”

It turns out that this isn’t even the first time he has caught a live foul ball on the fly before.

“Years back at Yankee Stadium, Red Sox-Yankees,” Hathaway noted. “That was probably only about five, six years ago.”

The rugged winger was knocked out of the first round of the playoffs with the Bruins by the Florida Panthers. He does not have a contract yet for next season and could be priced out of returning to the cash-strapped Bruins.

Hathaway played in 84 total games last season with the Caps and Bruins, recording 22 points (13g, 9a). He added one assist in seven postseason games.

Screenshot via ESPN