Hershey Bears sign alternate captain, Aaron Ness, to two-year contract extension

The Hershey Bears are bringing back a big piece of their defense corps for the next two seasons.

Aaron Ness, who has previously played in 72 NHL games including 18 with the Capitals, is staying in Chocolatetown through the 2024-25 season after signing a two-year AHL contract extension on Friday.

The Bears announced the news a day after they won Game One of the Atlantic Division Final against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Ness did not play in the victory as he is currently out due to injury.

NESSER IS STAYING PUT! ✍ We've signed defender @Aaron_Ness to a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Chocolate and White through the 2024-25 season. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 12, 2023

Ness, 32, is part of the Bears’ leadership group as an alternate captain. In 69 nice games this season, Ness recorded 19 points (5g, 14a), equaling his total from last season with the Providence Bruins. He also skated in his 600th career AHL game earlier in the year and appeared in his 300th game as a member of the Bears.

This is Ness’ second stint with the Bears after a previous four-year run in Hershey from 2015 to 2019. He set his AHL, single-season career high in points with the Bears during the 2018-19 campaign, tallying 55 points (5g, 50a) in 71 games.

Anyone else up for tic-tac-toe? Fourth of the season for @Aaron_Ness! 🍎 Vecchione pic.twitter.com/Z1EDmYHizW — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 1, 2023

Ness ranks 10th in Hershey franchise history in scoring by a defender with 147 points (25g, 122a) over 308 games.

Here’s the full press release from the Bears:

BEARS SIGN DEFENDER AARON NESS TO TWO-YEAR EXTENSION (Hershey, PA – May 12, 2023) – The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Aaron Ness to a two-year contract extension. The American Hockey League deal will keep Ness a member of the Chocolate and White through the 2024-25 season. Ness, 32, appeared in 69 games with Hershey this season, registering 19 points (5g, 14a) while serving as an alternate captain for the club. He skated in his 600th career AHL game on Nov. 12 vs. Bridgeport and appeared in his 300th game as a Bear on Mar. 29 at Toronto. Ness has played in three games in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, tallying one assist. The veteran defender returned to Hershey this season after playing for the Bears from 2015-19. He helped Hershey to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals and enjoyed the best season of his professional career during the 2018-19 campaign, posting 55 points (5g, 50a) while also earning AHL Second Team All-Star honors. He ranks 10th in franchise history in scoring by a defender with 147 points (25g, 122a) over 308 games with the Chocolate and White. Ness represented Team USA in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, notching one assist in four games. The native of Roseau, Minn. has appeared in 660 career AHL games with Bridgeport, Hershey, Tucson, and Providence, collecting 298 points (53g, 245a). He previously served as captain of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2014-15, earning a spot in the 2015 AHL All-Star Classic. He’s also played in 72 career NHL games with the Islanders, Capitals, and Coyotes, notching seven points (1g, 6a).

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears