Dan Snyder agrees to sell Washington Commanders to Josh Harris-led group

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that owners Dan and Tanya Snyder had entered into an agreement to sell the team to a partnership led by Josh Harris. The deal must now be approved by NFL owners and the league’s finance committee.

Harris, who originally hails from Maryland, currently owns the New Jersey Devils and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s the largest transaction for a sports team in history.

The purchase and sale agreement calls for Josh Harris and partners to acquire the Washington Commanders from the Snyder family. The agreement is subject to NFL approval as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

Besides Harris, the purchasing group includes local billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, among others.

“I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for the city and its fanbase,” Harris said in a statement announcing the sale, per ABC 7’s Scott Abraham.

He later added, “We look forward to running a world-class operation and making significant investments on and off the field to achieve excellence and have a lasting and positive impact on the community.

The two groups had agreed in principle to a $6.05 billion deal in April, but had not finalized the agreement at that time. As part of the transaction, the sale must now be approved by 24 of 32 NFL owners, though the league’s finance committee has raised concerns about the bid that could complicate that process.

The Commanders had a 164–220–2 record with a post-season record of 2-6 with Snyder as owner to the club. Snyder bought the team and FedEx Field from Jack Kent Cooke in May 1999.

This story is developing and will be updated.