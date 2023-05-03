Alex Alexeyev makes surprise appearance in Hershey to root his former teammates on in playoffs

The Hershey Bears had a special guest at Giant Center on Wednesday for their first home game of the 2023 Calder Cup playoffs.
Alex Alexeyev, fresh off signing a two-year extension with the Capitals, met his former teammates in the tunnel as they made their way out onto the ice.
Alex², dressed in his best black tracksuit and beanie (very Russian), excitedly cheered his teammates as they walked down the hall.
Alexeyev can be heard in the video shouting “Davai! Davai!” which is the equivalent of “come on!” in the Russian language. He also extended a shoulder bump with Belorussian forward Aliaksei Protas.
Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears
