Alex Alexeyev makes surprise appearance in Hershey to root his former teammates on in playoffs

The Hershey Bears had a special guest at Giant Center on Wednesday for their first home game of the 2023 Calder Cup playoffs.

Alex Alexeyev, fresh off signing a two-year extension with the Capitals, met his former teammates in the tunnel as they made their way out onto the ice.

Alex², dressed in his best black tracksuit and beanie (very Russian), excitedly cheered his teammates as they walked down the hall.

We had a special guest in the fan tunnel tonight — welcome back, Al! 😁 pic.twitter.com/Gb3VRmvnQi — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 3, 2023

Alexeyev can be heard in the video shouting “Davai! Davai!” which is the equivalent of “come on!” in the Russian language. He also extended a shoulder bump with Belorussian forward Aliaksei Protas.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears