2023 NHL Draft Lottery gets a new time

The NHL announced a new time for the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery.

The event will be held on Monday, May 8, at 8 pm and aired on ESPN.

Per a press release from NHL PR:

NEW YORK (May 2, 2023) – The National Hockey League announced today a time change for the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, which now will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 8. The event, conducted at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio, will be broadcast on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The Washington Capitals will participate in the Draft Lottery for the first time in years. The Caps will have the eighth-best chance to select first overall and earn the right to take the consensus first pick, Connor Bedard. The Capitals will pick either first, second, third, ninth, or tenth depending on how the lotto balls fall.

The NHL previously announced the odds for every team in the lottery in mid-April.

Headline photo: NHL PR