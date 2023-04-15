NHL announces final odds for 2023 Draft Lottery

The Washington Capitals might have missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years, but they’ll still participate in a big event held during the postseason.

The Capitals are in the NHL’s Draft Lottery after finishing the 2022-23 season as the eighth-worst team in the league. If luck comes their way, the Capitals could end up winning the first overall pick and having the opportunity to select Connor Bedard. The team has a 6 percent chance of moving up to first and a 6.4 percent chance of moving up to second. They could also end up drafting eighth, ninth, or tenth.

The Anaheim Ducks ended up as the worst team in the league this season and have the highest chance of getting first at 18.5 percent. The Columbus Blue Jackets (13.5 percent) and Chicago Blackhawks (11.5 percent) round out the top three. Teams can only move up as many as 10 spots so anyone after the Vancouver Canucks, the eleventh-worst team, cannot move up to first.

NHL Draft Lottery Odds

Fewest Points to Most Odds Anaheim Ducks 18.5% Columbus Blue Jackets 13.5% Chicago Blackhawks 11.5% San Jose Sharks 9.5% Montreal Canadiens 8.5% Arizona Coyotes 7.5% Philadelphia Flyers 6.5% Washington Capitals 6.0% Detroit Red Wings 5.0% St. Louis Blues 3.5% Vancouver Canucks 3.0% Ottawa Senators* 2.5% Buffalo Sabres 2.0% Pittsburgh Penguins 1.5% Nashville Predators 0.5% Calgary Flames 0.5%

* Under the terms of a March 1, 2023 trade, Ottawa will transfer its 1st-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to Arizona if it is not a top 5 pick. If it becomes a top 5 pick as a result of the Draft Lottery, Ottawa will retain the pick and instead transfer to Arizona its 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The NHL Draft Lottery will be held at NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, New Jersey and will air on Monday, May 8 on ESPN.

Here’s the NHL’s full press release: