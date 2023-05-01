Jack Edwards compares Boston Bruins’ loss in Game Seven to Hindenburg disaster

Jack Edwards is the longtime play-by-play man for the Boston Bruins. He’s a bit of a homer, which is fine I guess, but sometimes, that bleeding black-and-gold heart can lead him astray.

His latest eyebrow-raising comment came after the Bruins were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game Seven of the first round. The Bruins were the greatest team in regular-season history but fell to eighth-seed Florida after losing the last three games of the series.

Edwards compared the Bruins’ loss to the Hindenburg disaster.

For those asking… here’s the call of #FloridaPanthers OT winner from Jack Edwards. pic.twitter.com/hBLezAPZe0 — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) May 1, 2023

Here is Edwards’ call transcribed:

Verhaeghe… WINS THE SERIES FOR FLORIDA AND THIS JOY RIDE ENDS IN… HINDENBURG-LIKE ENDING. The Bruins are the second record-setting team in a row to drop the series in the first round.

Is it overdramatic? Yes. Should you be comparing a sports event to a worldly event where 36 people died? No. Should a professional play-by-play guy say this on air? Probably not. Does it make me laugh because it’s so cringe? Absolutely.

Edwards’ Hindenburg comment comes after fat-shaming Pat Maroon earlier in the year (and then later getting figuratively dunked-on by Maroon).

“Listed at 238 pounds – that was Day 1 of Training Camp,” Edwards said on live TV. “I’ve got a feeling he’s had a few more pieces between then and now. Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. Hey, three Cups in a row, who can argue with this formula?”

Edwards has also been critical of Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin on the air in the past. He once called Braden Holtby an “AHL quality” goaltender.

All I’ve got to say is I admire Jack. He treats broadcasting like I do my personal Twitter. He’s just up in the booth having a good time, saying whatever comes to his head. That probably will catch up with him at some point, though then again, maybe it won’t because this guy has more lives than a street cat.

Illustration by me