Mark Stone conveniently activated from long-term injured reserve for Game One of playoffs after not playing since January

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Monday that they activated star forward Mark Stone from long-term injured reserve. Stone will play in Vegas’ Game One matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday after not playing for over three months.

Stone injured his back on January 12, had a setback during the rehab process, and opted for surgery in early February. It was the second time in less than a year that Stone needed surgery on his back.

At the time of his departure from the lineup, Stone was second on the team in scoring with 38 points. His $9.5 million cap hit being moved to LTIR allowed Vegas to add multiple pieces at the trade deadline.

Stone’s activation from LTIR just as the playoffs are about to begin is reminiscent of when Nikita Kucherov missed the entire 2020-21 regular season due to hip surgery only to return for the playoffs and lead the league in postseason scoring as the Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions. Many accused the Lightning of blatant cap circumvention as it was assumed that Kucherov had been healthy long before he made his return but was kept out purely for salary cap reasons.

Kucherov would even directly reference those accusations as he wore an “$18M over the cap” t-shirt during the team’s ensuing boat parade.

The league has yet to directly address any of those concerns although they did send out a memo this past February that stated they would be “closely scrutinizing” the use of LTIR at the trade deadline. While there was no outright ban on any such moves, the league said it will be investigating future transactions to see if they constitute circumvention of the collective bargaining agreement.

At the deadline, with Stone’s large contract off the books, Vegas was able to add depth defenseman Dysin Mayo, veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick, grinder Teddy Blueger, and high-scoring forward Ivan Barbashev.

“I feel really good and really confident,” Stone said Monday. “I’m excited to get back. I don’t want to miss this. I want to play with these guys.”

Vegas finished at the top of both the Pacific Division and the Western Conference with a 51-22-9 record. They’ll drop the puck against the Jets for the first time at home on Tuesday at 9:30 pm ET.

The Golden Knights are making their return to the playoffs after missing for the first time in their brief franchise history in 2022.