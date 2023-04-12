Back to more regularly scheduled programming: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got back in the loss column on Tuesday night against a historically good Boston Bruins team. The Caps went behind halfway through the second period and then trailed for the rest of the game, eventually losing 5-2.
The Bruins set the NHL single-season points record (133) with the win.
Dylan Strome recorded the primary assist on Wilson's goal, his 41st assist of the season. Strome extends his point streak to five games (5g, 2a). It marks Strome's second point streak of at least five games this season (6 games, 3/4/23-3/15/23: 3g-7a–10p).
