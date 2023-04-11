Darcy Kuemper attempted to score a goalie goal against the Islanders: ‘If there’s ever a time to try, it was probably there’

Mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Washington Capitals don’t have much to play for as they finish out their final string of games.

But on Monday, against a Metropolitan Division rival badly needing a win to advance to the postseason, the Capitals found motivation as a spoiler, defeating the New York Islanders 5-2. Darcy Kuemper led the way, pitching a shutout through the first 54 minutes and 52 seconds of the game and earning First Star of the Night honors.

Kuemper also almost had a personal milestone late in the game, attempting to score a goalie goal — not once, but twice — with Ilya Sorokin pulled from the net for an extra attacker.

Only 13 goalies have scored a goal in NHL history. Only eight of the 13 did so by shooting the puck on net, with the others earning the markers after an own goal by the opposing team. Most recently, Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark found paydirt during a February 25, 2023 game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Glad to help out, no worries! Here's one try: pic.twitter.com/yCtMSXhpXX — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 11, 2023

Kuemper’s first attempt came on an uncontested dump-in with 2:23 remaining in the third period and Washington up 4-2. Kuemper waited for Bo Horvat to skate by before unleashing a high shot toward the Islanders’ empty net.

Unfortunately for Kuemps, Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau gloved the puck easily out of the air and fired at the Caps’ empty cage. Kuemper scrambled back to make the save just in time.

A little under a minute later, Kuemper fielded another dump in that was rimmed around the boards.

“Darcy’s going to try it again!! Why not!” an excited Joe Beninati yelled.

And another: pic.twitter.com/f9sJ52VQi2 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 11, 2023

But sadly, Kuemper’s attempt went well wide.

“If there’s ever a time to try, it was probably there up a couple goals,” Kuemper said laughing after the game. “Just happy they didn’t score on that first one they gloved down. Second one, I just kinda gave up and chipped it out of the zone.”

He added in an interview with Al Koken, “Yeah, the first one I have to raise a little bit more. The second one I tried to just dump it out of the end. They were covering the middle pretty good.”

Even without a goal, Kuemper played a successful game, stopping 38 of 40 shots. Monday’s victory was his first since March 23. He had gone winless in his previous five starts. After winning the Stanley Cup last season with the Colorado Avalanche, Kuemper’s found himself with a losing record 21-26-6 and a save percentage of .910.

“It’s a tough spot to be in,” Kuemper said. “Frankly it kind of sucks. None of us envisioned to be here. But guys are going to play hard and we have a lot of pride in this room and I think you saw that tonight.

“We’re not going to roll over. We’re going to play hard. We still want to win in here. Losing sucks. There’s probably been too much of it lately so when we can get wins, we’re going to work for them. It makes it a little bit more enjoyable at the rink.”